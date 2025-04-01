Kano Governor Demands Public Parade of Killers, Compensation for Slain Hunters

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has called for the public parade of suspects involved in the killing of 16 hunters from Kano, who were lynched in Edo State.

He also demanded compensation for their families.

The governor made the demand during a condolence visit by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, in Kano. The hunters were attacked by a mob in Uromi, Edo, after being mistaken for kidnappers.

Yusuf condemned the killings, stating that Nigeria values human life and justice. Fourteen suspects have been arrested so far.

Okpebholo assured that the perpetrators would face justice, noting that President Tinubu had ordered a thorough investigation.

Both governors urged peace, while community leaders emphasized the longstanding harmony between northerners and Edo residents. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also condemned the killings, calling for swift justice.