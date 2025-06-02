Kano Government Declares Monday, June 2nd, Public Holiday to Mourn Deceased Athletes

The Kano State Government, under the leadership of Abba Yusuf, has declared today, Monday, the 2nd, a public holiday to mourn the athletes who died in a tragic auto crash on Saturday morning while returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State, where they had represented Kano State.

Additionally, Abba Kabir and the Governor of Ogun State, where the tournament was held, have each donated ₦1 million to the families of the deceased.

The athletes were involved in the tragic accident about 50 kilometres from Kano while returning from Abeokuta, Ogun State. It was confirmed that 22 individuals, including officials, died in the crash.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate incident that occurred to the brave Kano team members on their way back home along the Kano–Zaria expressway,” the statement read.

The governor described the incident as a dark moment for the state, saying, “It is with a deeply saddened heart that I received the tragic news of the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of 22 innocent citizens and left several others injured.”

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We mourn with you and share in your grief.”

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday sent a delegation to Kano to commiserate with the state and the families of the deceased.

According to The Guardian, the Ogun State Governor also gave ₦1 million each to the families of the victims. The delegation, led by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, included the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi; the Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka; and the Executive Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Gateway Games Ogun 2024, Dr. Kweku Tandoh.