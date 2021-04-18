Kangiwa, NIHOTOUR DG mourns FTAN President

82 views | Michael Jegede | April 18, 2021
The Director General (DG) of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has expressed grief over the demise of Alhaji Saleh Rabo, National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and member Board of Directors of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria (HTSSCN).
In an official statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the DG described the death of Alhaji Rabo as a great loss to the Nigerian Travel Tourism and Hospitality industry.
Kangiwa, a former Vice President of FTAN, extolled the virtues of late Alhaji Rabo noting that he was a committed and hard working professional in the industry.
He added that Rabo’s expertise and valuable contributions to the industry would be greatly missed.
The DG further stated that the late FTAN president was a pillar in the industry who ensured that quality service delivery was not compromised and did all he could to take the industry to greater heights.
While he prayed for the repose of the soul of the late FTAN president, Kangiwa equally asked Almighty Allah to grant the family, the Nigerian Travel Tourism community, friends and associates the courage and fortitude to bear the great loss.
Alhaji Rabo died at his Abuja residence in the early hours of Friday and was buried according to Islamic rites on the same day.
Prayers were first offered for him at the National Mosque Abuja before his body was moved to the Gudu Cemetery.
