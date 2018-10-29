Kaduna State Government Relaxes Curfew

Kaduna State Government has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a statement yesterday, said that residents could move around from yesterday till 5pm and from 6am to 5pm today.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs with immediate effect. Residents are free to pursue their legitimate activities from now till 5pm today, Sunday, 28th October 2018.

“From tomorrow, Monday, 29th October 2018, the curfew is relaxed from 6am to 5pm, daily. Residents of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, and Kateri now join the people of Kachi in having free movement during daytime hours.

“Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as usual. The Kaduna State Government has also requested the airlines and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to Kaduna.”

The 24-hour curfew that has now been relaxed was earlier re-imposed on the State capital and environs on Friday, following the tension that rose after the news of the killing of a paramount ruler of Adara, Agom Adara III, HRH Maiwada Galadima circulated.

The Agom Adara and his wife were kidnapped 11 days ago, during which four people including his police orderly were killed by the kidnappers.

His wife was released two days after while the chief was still held captive.

His corpse was found near the bush along the Kaduna-Abuja highway at Kateri, six days later.