Kaduna killings: “Troops did not encounter armed bandits” on Kagoro hills

The Kaduna State government has stated that security agencies on fighting patrol on the Kagoro hills did not encounter the presence of over 600 armed bandits as alleged by some groups.

This was disclosed in a statement dated 22nd June, 2020 by Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

“A few days ago, some groups in Kauru local government alleged in a widely publicised press statement, the presence of over 600 armed bandits at Zangang hills.

“The Kaduna State government reached out to the security agencies for immediate action on the matter. Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military unit deployed by Defence headquarters in response to the security challenges in Plateau, Bauchi and parts of Kaduna State and a detachment of the Special Forces of the Nigerian Army carried out extensive fighting patrols to the said Zangang hills on 21st June, 2020.

“The fighting patrol stretched up to the Kagoro hills and other suspected hideouts. Troops did not encounter any groups of armed bandits throughout the extensive fighting patrols”, the statement read.

The statement also attached with it pictures to serve as proof even as it appealed to communities not to take the laws in their hands.

“Not a single bandit camp was found in the area and there is no evidence of any human activity in and around the hills as the reader will glean in the pictures attached…the government wishes to reiterate its appeal to aggrieved communities, individuals and groups to always have recourse to the law so as to avoid killings and counter killings that deepen the vicious cycles of reprisals”, the statement further reads.

It, however, enjoined the communities not to “resort to self-help and jungle justice”.

“Citizens with credible information on any criminal activity, including banditry, are encouraged to confide their suspicion to security agencies and government for prompt action”, Aruwan advised.