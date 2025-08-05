Kaduna Christians Cry for Help, Alleges Emirate-Backed Land Theft

The Hausa Christian Development Initiative (HACDI) has accused a traditional ruler in Kaduna State of orchestrating a sustained campaign of land seizure, violence, and religious persecution against Hausa Christian farmers in Ikara Local Government Area.

In a statement on Tuesday, HACDI President, Daniel Musa, alleged that the village head of Dogon Fako, Sani Sambo Mohammed, is attempting to forcibly confiscate over 40 hectares of farmland legally acquired by Mr. Ishaya Jarmai and other Christian residents in the communities of Dogon Fako, Anguwan Tsirya, Kankaru, and Anguwan Chiroma, all within Danlawal Domain.

“This is more than a land dispute it’s a dangerous abuse of power, driven by religious bias and political backing,” Musa said.

He claimed that despite clear findings by the Department of State Services (DSS) and legal rulings confirming Jarmai’s ownership of the lands, the village head continues to act with impunity, bolstered by alleged support from top figures in the Zazzau Emirate Council.

HACDI alleged that in 2023 and 2025, Jarmai and members of his family were unlawfully detained by police and later imprisoned without due process. The situation worsened last month when, despite a court order issued on July 10, 2025, restraining all parties from entering the disputed lands, the village head allegedly sent armed thugs to destroy germinating maize and rice crops, and violently assaulted members of Jarmai’s family on July 20.

According to the group, the village head has also claimed the lands are part of a forest reserve a claim HACDI says lacks any official documentation. Repeated petitions to the Emirate Council have allegedly been ignored, with the family barred from presenting their case.

“Mohammed brags that with the Wazirin Zazzau and Sarkin Ayyuka backing him, Ishaya will never reclaim his land,” Musa said, calling the matter a clear case of systemic intimidation.

HACDI further accused police at the Zaria Area Command of demanding bribes before taking action, saying officers delayed arrests even after collecting money and taking statements from victims.

The group is calling for immediate intervention from state and federal authorities to enforce court orders, stop the illegal occupation of farmlands, and ensure the safety of persecuted families.

“This is a call for justice, not just for Mr. Jarmai, but for all Hausa Christians facing marginalization in Northern Nigeria,” Musa said. “We will not remain silent while our people suffer under the weight of religious discrimination and institutional abuse.”