The Supreme Court on Friday, November 15th dismissed the suit of the 13 states challenging the constitutionality of the law that established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The seven-man panel of justices headed by Justice Uwani-Abba-Aji, in a unanimous decision, stroke out the suit for lacking in merit.

Details shortly…

