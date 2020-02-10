Just in: Senator representing Plateau South is dead

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Ignatius Longjan is dead.

According to one of his aides who preferred anonymity because “the family is yet to issue an official statement to that effect”, said the senator died in Jos, the Plateau State capital following a short period of ill-health.

The late Ignatius Longjan who is a former Deputy Governor to former Governor Jonah Jang of Plateau State was a career diplomat before his foray into the political arena.

Before serving as the deputy governor, Longjan served as the Chief of Staff to Governor Jang between 2007 to 2011. He was also one of the gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in the run-up to the 2015 general elections before he cross-carpeted to the All Progressives Congress, APC where he contested and secured election to represent the southern senatorial zone of Plateau State.

