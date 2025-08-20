spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 20, 2025 - 2:03 PM

JUST IN: Relief for Nigerians as Tinubu Scraps Data, Call Tax

NewsTechnology
— By: Pius Kadon

Traditional Worshippers Hold Special Prayers for Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has scrapped the controversial 5% excise duty on telecom voice and data services.

NCC boss Aminu Maida confirmed the move Tuesday in Abuja.

He stated that he tax suspended in 2023, is now officially removed under revised national tax laws.

“We cannot place this burden on Nigerians,’ and that decision stood,” Maida said.

Meanwhile, The News Chronicle observed that the tax had faced strong opposition from industry players and was briefly considered for revival in 2024 by the National Assembly.

Its full removal is aimed at easing financial strain on consumers and boosting Nigeria’s digital economy.

 

Previous article
Doyin Abiola: A Truly Exceptional Life and Career
Next article
BREAKING: Seven Killed in Fatal Crash on Damaturu-Maiduguri Highway
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Exclusive: Document Reveals N3.8 Billion ‘Ghost’ Payments in Niger Delta Ministry

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
A staggering ₦3.81 billion has come under the audit...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Engagement Ring for Georgina Sparks Expert Debate

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Social media has been buzzing with Cristiano Ronaldo's recent...

Storm Brews at St. James’ Park as Newcastle, Isak Trade Words Over Future

Stanley Ugagbe Stanley Ugagbe -
The uneasy calm at Newcastle United was shattered on...

Nigerian Manufacturers Face Record VAT Burden Amid Shrinking Output

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is paying more in value-added tax...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Exclusive: Document Reveals N3.8 Billion ‘Ghost’ Payments in Niger Delta Ministry

News 0
A staggering ₦3.81 billion has come under the audit...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Engagement Ring for Georgina Sparks Expert Debate

Sports 0
Social media has been buzzing with Cristiano Ronaldo's recent...

Storm Brews at St. James’ Park as Newcastle, Isak Trade Words Over Future

Sports 0
The uneasy calm at Newcastle United was shattered on...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join