JUST IN: Relief for Nigerians as Tinubu Scraps Data, Call Tax

President Bola Tinubu has scrapped the controversial 5% excise duty on telecom voice and data services.

NCC boss Aminu Maida confirmed the move Tuesday in Abuja.

He stated that he tax suspended in 2023, is now officially removed under revised national tax laws.

“We cannot place this burden on Nigerians,’ and that decision stood,” Maida said.

Meanwhile, The News Chronicle observed that the tax had faced strong opposition from industry players and was briefly considered for revival in 2024 by the National Assembly.

Its full removal is aimed at easing financial strain on consumers and boosting Nigeria’s digital economy.