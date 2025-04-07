JUST IN: Protesters Arrive NCC HQ In Abuja, Demand End To Economic Struggles, Digital Control

A group of protesters on Monday gathered at the National Communications Commission (NCC) in Abuja to voice their concerns about Nigeria’s economic situation, digital restrictions, and the treatment of police officers.

The protest, led by activist Omoyele Sowore and lawyer Deji Adeyanju, was part of a larger nationwide movement organized by the Take-It-Back Movement and various civil society groups.

The demonstrators carried signs with messages such as “Censorship kills creativity,” “I’m a TikToker, not a bandit,” and “Arresting critics won’t fix bad governance.”

They accused the government of misusing the Cybercrime Act, ignoring economic issues, and neglecting the welfare of police personnel.

In a live broadcast, police attempted to block the protest, but Sowore and others resisted.

While speaking to the crowd, Sowore criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for restricting free speech and disconnecting from the struggles of Nigerians.

He also called for unity between citizens and police officers, condemning the poor treatment of officers despite their low wages.

The protest also targeted the Inspector General of Police, accusing him of staying beyond the legal age limit of 60.

Sowore stated that the leadership of the Inspector General was illegal and must end.

Protests similar to the one in Abuja were held in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Sowore declared that the protests were only a beginning, with more planned in the future to demand reforms and accountability from the government.