JUST IN: Nasarawa Appeal Judgement Reserved

The Court of Appeal Sitting in Abuja has on Wednesday 15th November 2023, reserved the judgement in an appeal filed by All Progressive Congress’ Abdullahi, A Sule of Nasarawa State, questioning the jugdement delivered by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, GEPT, that pronounced Peoples Democratic Party’s David Emmanuel Ombugadu as the authentic winner of the 2023 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

In a swift reaction, the Governor approached the appellate Court challenging the judgement.

Earlier the 3-member panel of the Appellate Court Justice Onyemenam Uchechukwu disclosed that the Appeal is reserved for a later date. This development came after written briefs were adopted by the counsels in Abuja.

It would be recalled that on October 2nd 2023, the Tribunal sitting in Lafia nullified the reelection mandate of Governor Abdullahi A Sule and declared Dr. david Ombugadu the legitimate winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

