A tragic fire at an Almajiri school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, claimed the lives of 17 students on Tuesday night.

The fire, which burned for over three hours, left several others injured, now receiving medical care.

Despite efforts by emergency responders and locals, the blaze caused significant casualties and destruction.

Authorities have pledged to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the victims’ families while calls grow for improved safety measures in schools.

