June 12: Annulled Dreams and The Unending Agony

June 12, 1993 marked a significant setback for Nigeria, harking back to the January 15, 1966, coup-d’etat.

This unfortunate event pushed the country back by at least a century, primarily due to the suspension of the 1963 Republican Constitution. Although the masterminds behind the coup never explicitly stated that they had abolished the constitution, the consequences of its suspension continue to manifest in Nigeria’s persistent underdevelopment.

Ayo Ademiluyi, a civil rights lawyer and political activist, recently pointed out that General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s government, similar to previous and succeeding military administrations, was characterized by diarchy. This system of governance, which combines the military top brass and parts of the political establishment, was more pronounced under IBB, as Babangida is known, than any other military administration. This diarchy was on full display during the publication and public presentation of a book titled ‘A Journey in Service: An Autobiography of Ibrahim Babangida’, and fundraising for the Presidential Library, where startling revelations about Babangida’s military rule came to light.

A gentleman on the podium stated that he and others present owed their success not to entrepreneurial spirit but rather to state capture and favours. In contrast, entrepreneurs like Adeola Odutola, Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Aminu Dantata from the previous era achieved success through genuine entrepreneurial zeal and innovation. Unfortunately, under Babangida’s regime, state favours became the primary means of economic advancement, leading to a society that is uncompetitive

The concept of state capture, which originated in South Africa, was exemplified in Nigeria during the IBB era. However, for Nigeria to make progress, it should focus on promoting entrepreneurship among its citizens. Notable examples include Bayo Ogunlesi of Global Infrastructure, Olugbenga Agboola, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Adeleke Adekoya of Flutterwave, as well as Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi of Paystack. The new-generation banks, led by individuals like Atedo Peterside and Fola Adeola, are also worth mentioning. Instead of promoting entrepreneurship, the IBB book presentation unfortunately celebrated an era marked by ‘man-know-man’ and ‘padi padi’ arrangements, commonly referred to as state capture. This approach will not make Nigeria competitive, create much-needed jobs, catalyze growth, or achieve sustainability.

One of the most troubling aspects of the June 12, 1993, election saga is how Babangida inadvertently relinquished his authority as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. By refusing to uphold the mandate of a free and fair election, Babangida exhibited a cowardly cop-out, as noted by Reuben Abati in his column. Abati’s critique, however, stopped short of drawing a more profound conclusion. A more incisive analysis would have contrasted Babangida’s actions or inactions with those of Chile’s democratically elected President Salvador Allende Gossens, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his principles on a fateful night in 1973.

In a tale of two leaders, Salvador Allende, a medical doctor-turned-president, stood in unambiguous contrast to General Ibrahim Babangida, who rose through the military ranks. When faced with a coup, Allende’s commitment to his people and his mandate was unwavering. Despite an American plane waiting to whisk him to safety, he opted to fight alongside his Chief of Staff and eleven ministers, refusing to give up their mandate. It’s one of the most remarkable arts in recent political history. So, who’s a ‘General’? Allende, a trained medical doctor, or Babangida, who entered the army straight from secondary school?

Lieutenant Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi’s ultimate sacrifice for Major General JTU Aguiyi-Ironsi during the 1966 military coup in Nigeria also exemplified the enduring power of loyalty and duty in the face of overwhelming adversity. So, there’s no point in blaming General Sani Abacha, Augustus Aikhomu, and others who are no longer here to defend themselves, and dead men tell no tales! What’s more? IBB has simply shot himself in the foot, for, certainly, he has not presented himself as a Commander-in-Chief!

The entire book presentation was clearly a jarring celebration, utterly disconnected from the somber reflections that events like the Holocaust or Soweto Massacre demand. As Peterside aptly noted, such tragedies cannot be commemorated amidst joviality. This is a very bad taste, which should not have happened. In sane climes, the occasion would have been an opportune moment to establish a Trust Fund for the countless individuals who suffered irreparable losses – lives, limbs, and livelihoods – due to the annulment. Many of these brave souls are still alive, struggling to rebuild their shattered lives.

In this context, President Bola Tinubu, himself a victim of the annulment, has a unique opportunity to make amends. By setting up the Trust Fund, he can provide long-overdue rehabilitation and support to those who risked everything for democracy. This gesture would honour their sacrifices while allowing him to forge his own path, distinct from the shadows of the past, and create a more just and compassionate society. The last word is that, June 12, 1993, allowed the genie to escape from the bottle. All manners of long dormant and suppressed agitations came out of June 12 across the six geopolitical zones and the political will to resolve these issues has still not been found.

In his 1852 book, ‘The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Napoleon,’ Karl Marx famously remarked: “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.” As Marx pointed out, and as Babangida demonstrated, June 12, 1993, was a tragic event and the scars are still showing with broken limbs, disrupted lives and people suddenly becoming orphans. On the other side of the coin, the book presentation and the launch of a proposed Babangida Presidential Library was a pure farce.

Now that the book presentation has again highlighted the shame of a country, IBB can still hold his head high, not because of any personal merit, but because Nigeria’s flawed system often enables leaders to deflect accountability. This phenomenon is deeply ingrained in our national psyche, where the failures of leaders are frequently downplayed or even celebrated. Here, our justice system remains defective, yet society inexplicably applauds it. Nigeria’s complexities are well-known to those familiar with our unique brand of ‘Nigerianness’ – a reality marked by pervasive shock, anxiety, uncertainty and chaos. Our nation has become a contested territory where the lives of countless individuals are being squandered amidst this turmoil.

IBB’s ‘invented’ excuses have been a means to an end, but the question remains: what is that end? Now that he has exhausted his justifications for past inadequacies, what’s next? This raises questions about accountability and the lack of genuine introspection. But, wait a minute, the attendance of notable figures like Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s former Vice President, and Bola Tinubu, the current president, at IBB’s event is also perplexing. While Tinubu’s presence might be attributed to diplomatic obligations, Osinbajo’s attendance is harder to justify, given his reputation as a democrat. Moreover, Tinubu’s participation in the laugh-it-off competition with the evil genius, a man often regarded as one of Nigeria’s most notorious leaders, is particularly jarring.

Agreed, the dead are dead, and nothing can be done about that again! Twenty-six years after Nigeria’s return to democracy, it is essential to reflect on the sacrifices made by individuals like Abubakar Umar, who relinquished their military commissions, and others like Ambassador Musbau in Mushin-Lagos, who went totally blind during the agitations, all in support of the June 12 movement. How does the democratic system honour their memory and sacrifices? A certain former warlord reportedly advised Abacha to “hang” MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, for treason. Ironically, his wife is now a Minister in Tinubu’s cabinet!

So, ‘eni tó kú ni tiè gbé! Indeed, he who is dead has lost it all!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)