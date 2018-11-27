Jumia Staff Arraigned for Stealing Employer’s 2 Phones

A 22-year-old Jumia employee, Emmanuel Prosperity, who allegedly stole his employer’s two cell phones valued at N67, 610, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Prosperity, who resides at Shiaba Street, Agege in Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

According to the prosecuting counsel, the accused allegedly stole two Gionee cell phones valued at N67, 610, property of Jumia Services Ltd.

ASP Clifford Ogu told the court that the accused committed the offences with others still at large on November 9 at about 10.30 pm at No. 1 Surulere St., Off Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the accused stole the two cell phones from the store and was caught on a CCTV camera.

The offences violated Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

He adjourned the case until December 11 for trial.