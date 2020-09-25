Julius Berger Sets Eyes on Agro-processing

Julius Berger, a construction giant that has been supporting the growth and development of Akwa Ibom State in line with its long-term vision, is currently looking into diversification opportunities, based on the emerging developments in Nigeria and the resultant reforms by the Buhari administration.

The company has designed and constructed numerous infrastructure including key roads, bridges and drainage systems in Akwa Ibom.

Some examples include the construction of the Abak-Ikot-Ekpene Road, constructed utilising a 15 cm thick base-course layer placed on the standard binder course layer of 6 cm with an additional second asphaltic binder course layer of 6 cm in order to strengthen the road’s cross-section.

The improved cross-section ensures a high durability of the road under the expected high traffic loads. Additionally, Julius Berger has constructed a discharge drain project was carried out utilising pipe-jacking technology, a trenchless construction methodology pioneered by Julius Berger in Nigeria.

This methodology greatly reduced the effects of construction on citizenry and the environment, by avoiding massive earthworks and demolition works which would otherwise be required at the surface level.

It also constructed the Uyo-Abak bridge which is situated along the important overland road from Ikot Ekpene to Port Harcourt. The 343 meter wide bridge consists of seven fields with spans up to 53 meters in length.

The highest pillars reach approximately 25 meters in length. Due to poor soil conditions, the bridge is founded on 681 reinforced precast concrete piles, each with a length of 15m and 16 reinforced in-situ concrete bore piles, diameter 1,300 mm. For the construction of the bridge substructure, the incremental launching method was applied.

There is the Akwa Ibom Stadium Complex, a world-class multifunctional stadium serving as a one-stop centre for sporting events, entertainment and general recreation. It meets the requirements of the World Football Association for World Cup qualifying matches and the World Athletics Association for national competitions.

The stadium represents the first part of the Uyo Sports Park project development.

Utilising in-depth Nigeria know-how, technical expertise and a global network of specialists, Julius Berger designed and built an internationally recognised stadium complex. The project was planned utilising Building Information Modelling (BIM) – with deadlines, costs and finished parts logistics linked in a model-oriented way.

Among the special features of the stadium are the sickle-shaped steel trusses, the impressive approximately 14,000 m² façade of prefabricated, triangular eco-friendly acrylic glass elements with differently arranged “eye-shaped” openings and the large quantity of precast concrete elements.

Over the lifetime of the project more than 5,000 precast components are produced and embedded with Radio Frequency Identification chips to optimise logistics management. Handling of precast elements includes use of custom-built vacuum lifters, which obviates the use of anchorage points, resulting in improved durability, cleaner design and efficiencies in the construction process, to support the delivery of a turnkey sports complex for up to 30,000 spectators.

However, in a regulatory filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the construction giant says the board approved a diversification opportunity for the company in agro-processing, after a meeting held on September 22.

Company Secretary, Mrs Cecilia Madueke, in a statement says the board approved a diversification opportunity, pointing out that the diversification drive will support the group in the long term.

“We would advise the exchange and the capital market that the Board of Julius Berger at its meeting held on September 22, 2020, approved a diversification opportunity for the company in agro-processing.

“The Board of Directors and the executive management of Julius Berger strongly believes that this diversification direction would support the continued success of the group in the future and align with the strategic objective of the government to stimulate value creation in Nigeria”, she says.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining and strengthening its competitive advantages in the construction sector.

Julius Berger is a leading Nigerian company offering integrated construction solutions and related services. It specialises in executing complex works that require the highest levels of technical expertise and excel in the implementation of state-of-the-art construction methods and technologies.

Core competencies cover all project phases, including planning, design, engineering, construction, maintenance and operation, for building, infrastructure and industry projects.

Its International Organisation for Standardisation certification (ISO) tends to demonstrate that Julius Berger’s quality management systems are well equipped to consistently meet clients’ needs and that quality is continuously improved.

Combined with its collaborative approach, the company’s drive towards innovation, expansive experience and resources underpin project success. With a proven record of delivering quality results on-time Julius Berger seems to stand out as a choice partner.