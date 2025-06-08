Jubilation as ASA Women USA offsets N4m Cancer Survivors’ Medical Bills in Anambra

It was a joyous moment for four cancer survivors from three communities of Anambra State, as their medical bills worth N4 million were cleared by the Anambra State Association of Women USA Inc. and ASA Women USA Cancer Coalition in Nigeria.

The symbolic cheques of one million naira each were presented to the beneficiaries, while the actual sums would be paid into the hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

The beneficiaries include Mary Nwosa and Tochukwu Chukwuka from Umuoji and Utuh in Idemili North and Nnewi South Local Government Areas, respectively.

Others were Ukamaka Okoli and Chigozie Nwankwo, both from Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area.

Presenting the cheques, Founder of ASA Women USA, Dr Uche Umeh said the gesture was in furtherance of the organization’s humanitarian intervention aimed at ensuring the well-being of fellow citizens, especially women.

Umeh, represented by the South-East Coordinator, Mrs Ebele Obiakonze, said in the past, they had carried out medical missions covering many communities in Anambra.

“This year, we are reaching out to four of our sisters affected by cancer. The gesture aligns with our vision to see everyone, especially women, healthy and able to achieve their potential.

“Many women who benefited from our previous medical missions were treated in various hospitals in Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi.

“We followed up on the patients, and some of them are doing fine, fully recovered and healthy now.

“We discovered a woman, Ijeoma, with a tumor – a big stomach. We took care of her and she is okay now. We are happy that Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) has always been an incredible partner.”

The Media Coordinator, ASA Women Anambra State, Ify Unachukwu described the medical intervention as an annual ritual aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of women.

She said, “We do it every year. Today marks another round of it, and these four people are benefiting from the gesture.

“ASA Women want to establish a cancer treatment center in Amichi. One day, we will have a functional cancer treatment center that will help in the control and management of the disease.

“This year’s edition, we have adopted beneficiaries from three communities. The strategy is not just to give them money.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, the actual amounts will be given to the hospitals where they are accessing treatment.

The Health Insurance Coordinator, Ngozi Agaejelu, and another member of the organization, Mrs Patricia Icheke, recalled that the organization in 2023 enrolled 50 persons into the health insurance programme of the state government.

The beneficiaries appreciated the gesture, which they said would greatly impact their health.

Mary Nwosa said, “I am so glad that God has remembered me through ASA USA. I pray that God will continue to bless them.

Tochukwu Chukwuka, who had benefited from ASA USA eight years ago responded, “This is the second time I am coming their way. I appreciate their relentless efforts”.