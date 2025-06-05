JPMorgan Now Accepts Bitcoin ETFs as Loan Collateral in Major Crypto Shift

The largest US bank, JPMorgan Chase, is embarking on a daring push into the new world of virtual currencies.

In a move that bears witness to increased institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the bank now allows specific customers to use crypto-tethered exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as loan collateral. The move not only adds to the pioneering position of JPMorgan but also indicates a broader financial reorientation towards the use of blockchain-based products within traditional financial services.

The first approved ETF of the bank to be traded for utilization is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). This closely tracked investment product seeks to offset the performance of Bitcoin. The bank’s other crypto-backed ETFs are due to be course-planned, diversifying exposure in the cryptocurrency space. JPMorgan has previously experimented with such constructs but on a limited scale. This policy formalizes these initiatives on a global scale to all client segments and geographies.

The new architecture is particularly global. From person to person and institution to institution, one policy covers all clients, and crypto-based lending was never more seamless in the JPMorgan universe. The bank is also rethinking the value of wealth. Cryptos like Bitcoin are increasingly given the same level playing field as conventional net-worth assets, such as equities, real estate, and high-value collectibles. What it means is that clients who own substantial amounts of crypto can leverage that money to get credit and loans when needed.

Why is it happening? Several trends are coming together that make digital assets more attractive for conventional finance houses. Included among them is the determined success of spot Bitcoin ETFs, which came in the first half of 2024. They have amassed a staggering amount of funds in a short while, successfully servicing more than $128 billion worth of assets combined until today, in mid-2025. The popularity has endowed crypto with fresh legitimacy in financial markets and prompted institutions such as JPMorgan to make template changes accordingly.

Bitcoin has seen record price highs, crossing $111,000 in May 2025. These milestones instill investor confidence and force major banks to launch crypto-related products. JPMorgan is not alone; others like Morgan Stanley are exploring ways to include digital assets on the list.

As sentiment has evolved, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon remains personally cautious about Bitcoin. During the bank’s investor day, he made the same point, saying he’s “not a fan of Bitcoin.” But he was careful to suggest the bank supports client choice, comparing Bitcoin purchases to vices he doesn’t endorse but isn’t going to get in the way of.

Beyond the United States, JPMorgan is building its presence in Africa. The bank plans to apply for a merchant banking license with the Central Bank of Nigeria. That would enable it to elevate its Lagos representative office, which was established in the 1980s, to a full business branch. Under Dayo Olagunju, in charge of West Africa, the bank is attempting to offer dollar-denominated loans and other services in the form of large-corporate facilities designed particularly for the region.

Short of that, JPMorgan’s acceptance of crypto ETFs as collateral is a giant leap toward merging old finance and the new world of digital assets. And with regulatory systems still evolving and investor appetite for crypto remaining robust, others will be quick to follow.