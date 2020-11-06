Jonathan Reiterates 2015 Remarks Amidst Growing Tension In US Election

Immediate past President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has asked leaders particularly those facing challenging situations either in government or at the polls to tread the path of love in such circumstances.

The former Nigerian number one citizen’s remark came amidst the growing tension in the United States Presidential election in which President Donald Trump is battling the nation’s baton with Joe Biden.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Friday, the former President wrote “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen”.

It would be recalled that Jonathan had in 2015 made the same remark in the heat of the Presidential election he lost to the now President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement continued that “It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power, than to gain power at the cost of losing honour. At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power. This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors”.