Job Opportunities

Our Client a Technology Company is looking for an HR & Admin Manager to join their team in Abuja and support the day-to-day activities of the Admin and Human Resources Department.
REQUIREMENTS
// Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or related field
// Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the field of human resources and Business/Office Administration
// Member of a reputable HR related institution in Nigeria or overseas
// Proficiency in MS Office and office management software (ERP etc.)
// Excellent organizational, leadership, communication and interpersonal skills
To apply send a copy of your CV to jobs@karferry.com using HR/ADMIN as the subject
Application deadline: 27th March, 2021
Sales Manager (OURTV)
Unit: OURTV
Location of Job: Abuja
Main Function
The sales Manager will oversees all business development functions and sales & marketing efforts to ensure that they run smoothly, efficiently and profitably. He /She will serve as the company’s official representative to target audiences, business partners and alliances, important stakeholders and other third-party collaborations.
Endeavor to establish an outstanding working relationship with dealers/retailers in designated fields.
Support bargaining with key essential service so as to enhance the cost structure.
Requirement
Project & operations planning and management experience
Ability to manage and develop a team
Strong presentation skills
Business analysis and market research skills
Ability to develop new markets and business relationships.
Behavioral Qualities/Other Competences
Resourcefulness
Personal integrity and high work ethical standards
Adaptability
Resilience
Must be very perceptive and aware of all the aspects of daily operations
First degree in social science, marketing or similar field.
Minimum of 7 to 8 years working experience in sales or in similar role.
An excellent sales record.
Send CV to: careers@trefoilnetworks.com using the position as subject of email.
Graphics Designer
Location: Abuja
Reference Code: IST/ABJ/019
Department: Prints
Reports to: Team Lead Creative Designer
Essential Duties And Responsibilities
Planning concept by studying relevant information and materials
Review final productions for errors and ensure that final prints reflect client specifications
Collaborate with print department for layout, composition, design specification and finishing options for both internally and externally
Other duties as assigned.
Education Qualifications, Experience, Skills And Competencies
First degree from a reputable school.
Must have at least 2 – 3 years’ experience as a graphics designer
Must be able to use Graphics softwares, photoshop 80%, adobe illustrator or CorelDraw and other adobe software.
Knowledge of adobe after effect, cinema4d and any other 3d software will be an added advantage.
Experience in a printing firm is desirable.
Excellent Interpersonal skill
Must be able to work in a team
Good time management skill
Excellent verbal and written communication skill
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their CV as a PDF file to: recruitments@istrategytech.com the subject of the mail should be “Network Engineer – ABUJA”
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Medical Officer (MBBS)
Job Description
-undertaking patient consultations and physical examinations
-organizing workloads
-performing surgical procedures
-providing general pre- and post-operative care
-monitoring and administering medication
-assessing and planning treatment requirements
-liaising daily with staff including other doctors, non-medical management staff and healthcare professionals
-writing reports and maintaining records
-promoting health education
-keeping GPs informed about the care of their patients
Required Skills
Ability to work long hours, often under pressure
Good practical skills
Requirements:
Minimum of 4 years Post NYSC experience.
Required Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognized university with relevant professional license.
Send detailed CV stating Job description at each place of work experience with dates starting with the most recent in Microsoft Word or PDF format to career@dedahospital.com using Medical Officer and years of post NYSC experience as subject of email. E.g ( Medical Officer 4years)
Legal Officer
Job Responsibilities
Ensures proper legal consultations are provided to departments / units.
Conduct legal analysis and research on various financial matters of the client or the organization.
Provide advice on different legal issues and assist in drafting legal opinions, memoranda and other briefing documents.
To be actively involved in preparing and drafting of different acts and legal submissions and draft the authoritative legal opinions as well.
Assist in reviewing the legal material and any other relevant documents and to identify the most important issues that need to be sorted out on a priority basis.
Draw up formalities regarding the settlement of disputes and monitor the implementation of the legal clauses.
Monitor the organisation’s legal affairs
Job Requirements
A first class or second class upper LLB in Law or in law school is required. Possession of a postgraduate degree (LLM) is an added advantage.
3 -5 years’ relevant experience as a legal officer
Membership of the Nigerian Bar Association is required.
Excellent written and verbal communication
Willingness to learn.
Send CV and Cover Letter to: careers@norrenberger.com using the “Job title” as subject of the email.
Web Developer
Manage the overall architecture and use of the ALDDN monitoring and evaluation portal.
Develop and manage the ALDDN portal and its technology components.
Work closely with the M & E team to coordinate tasks on the portal such as creating QR code-based farmer ID cards and milk cans.
Qualifications
Experience in Web and User Interface design using HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and Bootstrap
Experience in Back-end and Database Development using PHP/Laravel, MYSQL
Experience in graphic designing using, Photoshop or illustrator
Experience in Git repository using GitHub
Knowledge of popular security measures like SSL, anti-malware protection, password security using bcrypt and SHA.
Ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members.
Bachelor’s Degree qualification.
Send CV to: recruiting@sahelcp.com Please identify the position for which you are applying in the subject line.
Note – Due to a high volume of applicants, please understand that we are able to contact only those who meet the minimum qualifications. Sahel is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Senior Product Manager
Details
The Senior Product Manager is responsible for leading software-related projects in the organization.
Responsibilities
Manage software development related relationships across the organization
Gathering the users and operation team demands, and writing the PRD (Product Requirements Document)
Abilities and Knowledge:
Planning and Estimating
Team Alignment and Collaboration
Optimizing SDLC Team Operations and Execution
Project Management
Process Improvement
Project Plan Development and Status Reporting
Education and Experience
Required:
3+ years of related software leadership experience.
Bachelor’s Degree
Experience in Agile, Lean, Scrum.
Experience in FinTech is preferred.
Experience with coding languages is preferred (PHP, Python, JavaScript)
COVID-19 considerations:
All employees are required to wear masks to the office
Salary – N150,000.00 – N200,000.00 per month
Send applications and CV to: jobs@borome.ng using the Job Title as subject of the email.
Note: Only candidates in ABUJA should apply.
Web Developer/Social Media Manager
Responsibilities:
Proven understanding of graphic design fundamentals.
Demonstrated ability to take a project from concept to launch
Strong command of color theory, image composition and typography.
Familiarities with digital photo editing
Incorporating functionalities and features into website
Up-to-date experience with INTERNATIONAL WEB PROTOCOLS, STANDARDS AND TECHNOLOGY
Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (text, photos, videos and news)
Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor comments and reviews.
Versatile in promotion of social media handles
Up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media design tools and application.
Comfort working in a deadline-driven environment.
E-commerce platform designs, launching and management
A-Z design, launch and management of all company’s social media presence and activities.
Send CV to: mapleafrabasiacv@gmail.com using the position as subject of email
Digital Marketer
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Identify develop, and evaluate marketing strategies based on company product and services.
Formulates, directs and execute marketing activities that results in transactional traffic to the company website.
Responsible for strategic content development, digital marketing and active social media presence.
Record results and adapt strategy to ensure that the company meets its customer transactional objectives.
Identifies and negotiates appropriate marketing tie-ins with outside partners.
Assists in developing marketing strategies in order to optimize profits, balance corporate objectives and customer satisfaction.
Build, expand and maintain transactional agent network based on company products and services.
HND, B.Sc. in Marketing or related field is required.
Proven track record of business development and sales by establishing new sales channels.
Sales team leadership experience.
Marketing experience in a start-up environment will be an added advantage.
Send CV to: recruitment@esetech.com.ng using the position as subject of email.
