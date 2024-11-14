Jaywon Opens Up About Rift with Ayra Starr Over Viral Photo Drama

Nigerian singer Jaywon recently shared that he isn’t on good terms with fellow artist Ayra Starr. The tension reportedly started after a viral photo of the two sparked online trolling.

In the photo, Ayra Starr is seen holding Jaywon’s hand, seemingly keeping him from touching her waist. This image led to numerous comments mocking Jaywon, and he feels that Ayra Starr and her team should have intervened to stop the negative chatter.

In an interview with News Central, Jaywon expressed his disappointment:

“The situation with Ayra Starr is unfortunate. We’re not on good terms. People don’t understand that I wanted to take a picture with her out of respect and admiration. She’s an incredible artist making Nigerians proud, and I simply wanted to support and celebrate her achievements.”

Jaywon explained that, just as others support him, he wanted to encourage a young artist who’s doing well. However, after the photo began circulating, he felt Ayra Starr and her management didn’t handle it appropriately.

He went on to say, “Her team promoted the photo repeatedly, while no one said anything to calm the situation. It was obvious they saw it trending. Why didn’t she address it?”

Jaywon concluded by saying, “I understand that’s how things work for some people in the industry; they let things trend for visibility. Everyone has their own approach, and I can’t blame them for that. But at the end of the day, respect goes both ways.”

Jaywon’s comments reveal the challenges artists face in an industry where public perception can quickly take on a life of its own.

