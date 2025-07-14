Iyabo Ojo’s Court Loss, Priscilla Ojo’s Conversion to Islam

On Friday, a Lagos High Court dismissed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo against her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

The court, presided over by Justice Olabisi Akinlade in Ikoyi, ruled that the suit was invalid due to major procedural errors.

Key among the issues was the failure of Ojo’s legal team to properly sign and file important court documents. The judge declared the originating processes fundamentally defective and awarded ₦500,000 in costs to Anjorin’s lawyer, Barrister Ademola Olabiyi.

The legal battle, which started from alleged defamatory statements made by Anjorin, was struck out after her lawyer raised multiple objections regarding non-compliance with the Lagos State High Court rules.

Priscilla Ojo Conversion to Islam

In a more personal development, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, made headlines following her recent religious conversion before her wedding to Tanzanian-Nigerian singer, Juma Jux.

Speaking in an interview with Afrikmedia, Jux revealed that convincing Priscilla to embrace Islam was a gradual and emotional journey. He said he was guided by Islamic scholars who advised a patient and thoughtful approach.

“It wasn’t easy, but I took my time with her. I explained things slowly, and eventually she understood,” Jux said.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony in Lagos on April 19, 2025, drawing attention from fans across Nigeria and East Africa.

Blessing CEO Blames Social Media and Power Struggles for Marital Breakdowns

Meanwhile, controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO weighed in on the growing number of failed marriages among Nigerian couples.

In an interview with Instablog TV, she attributed many modern relationship problems to over-communication, social media influence, and shifting gender roles.

Blessing suggested that financial independence among women, while empowering, sometimes creates tension when it disrupts traditional settings.

“No man is intimidated by a woman’s success,” she said. “What bothers them is when success comes with dominance. Women should stay soft, no matter how much they have.”