Iyabo Ojo is a Grandma as Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Welcome Baby Rakeem!

Nigerian entrepreneur and social media personality Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has given birth to her first child with Tanzanian musician Juma Jux.

The couple’s son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, was delivered in Canada and the news was made public on Sunday, 24 August 2025. Both mother and child are reported to be in good health.

Iyabo Ojo confirmed the birth in a post shared on her verified Instagram account on Sunday afternoon.

In a post accompanied by a photograph of Priscilla holding her newborn in the hospital, Iyabo Ojo announced her new status, writing:

“Say hello to the latest sexiest grandma in town, my grandson is the cutest @rakeem_mk!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DNwA6Bl3uiS/?igsh= MTk2N2d0Z3d3a2d4ZQ==

Priscilla Ojo, aged 24, and Juma Jux, aged 35, were married earlier in the year, with ceremonies held between February and May 2025. The pair revealed their pregnancy in July 2025 and hosted a gender reveal event three days before the delivery, confirming they were expecting a boy.

Reactions to the announcement have come from colleagues of Iyabo Ojo in the Nigerian film industry, as well as musicians and fans in Tanzania. Messages of congratulations have also appeared widely across social media platforms.

Popular actress and producer Funke Akindele wrote: Oluwatosin… my birthday mate.

Mo Abudu added: “Congratulations, sweetheart @iyaboojofespris, newest Nana.”

Omoni Oboli, who also became a grandma recently, commented: “Congratulations, grandma. Welcome to the club, sexy grandma. May God bless our new baby.” Mercy Aigbe celebrated the news with: “Congratulations, my darlings.”

Toke Makinwa described Iyabo as “glam ma” in her message of support.

Rita Dominic wrote: “Awwwww congratulations to you all!”

Food content creator Diary of a Kitchen Lover remarked: “You no dey walk aloneeee! Such a fearless mother you are, ma! Congratulations, Grandma.”

The couple had earlier confirmed their pregnancy in July 2025, and only three days before delivery, hosted a gender reveal party that announced they were expecting a boy.

This is the first child for 24-year-old Priscilla Ojo and 35-year-old Juma Jux. Both mother and son are in good health, while the families on both sides are said to be in high spirits.