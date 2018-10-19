Meet The New Olori of the Ooni of Ife, a Prophetess and Evangelist

After his previous marriage to Wuraola Ogunwusi, who is now Zaynab-Otiti Obanor which lasted for just 17 months, the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi has officially announced Shilekunola Moronke Naomi as his new Queen.

The announcement is coming after several months of speculations about his engagement to the new Olori who is named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi and founder/President of En-Heralds, an Akure, Ondo state based interdenominational ministry.

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen”, the monarch said on his twitter handle.

The new Olori who is said to be in her 20s started her public ministry when she was at the age of 18 and became a ful time evangelist in October 2011, she has six siblings.