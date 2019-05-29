It’s Cloudy, Thundery Inauguration Day as Buhari, Osinbajo Submit Assets

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country this Wednesday, the inauguration day.

NiMet says it will be cloudy conditions over the central states with prospect of thunderstorms over Kaduna and Mambilla plateau in the morning hours.

The weather prediction came as President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, in compliance with the constitution of Nigeria, submitted their assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), which by law must precede oath-taking slated for this Wednesday.

Garba Shehu, the president’s media aide said the forms, as signed by Buhari and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him. “There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired’’, he said.

According to him, ‘’the Chairman of the CCB commended the president for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted his assets declaration forms to the CCB, says Laolu Akande, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Another Senior Special Assistant to the President on Research, Legal and Compliance Matters, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Balkisu Saidu, submitted the completed forms to the CCB Chairman, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of Osinbajo.

Compared with the assets the vice president declared in 2015, the forms show no significant changes in his assets; as there are no new real properties, shareholding or bank accounts, Akande said.

Meanwhile, NiMet has predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Yola, Makurdi, Minna, Bida, Ilorin, and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 26 to 37 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states will experience partly cloudy morning and prospect of thunderstorms over Zaria, Kebbi, and Yelwa with day and night temperatures of 34 to 40 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius, further predicting partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Nguru, Kano, and Katsina later in the day.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over the coastal cities in the morning hours, adding, ‘’later in the day, wide spread thunderstorms are expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

‘’With consistent influx of moisture, thunderstorms are likely over the North-East, central and southern parts of the country within the next 24 yours.’’