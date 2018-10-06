ITS ALL COMING TOGETHER. THE HOMECOMING

Dear Son,

You should know you are a child of love: Know that, even if you know nothing else.

You were born in love, you were born by love, and you were born for love. Know that!

After that, know why I have to write this to you:

I am not the stranger you think me to be and i am not crazy nor senile as i tell you that You…

Yes, you –

You are my child, my natural born son from my very womb, carried for nine months and safely delivered! This is true even though this may shock you.

I had you for my husband, but he does not know that, he does not know you exist, he thinks you are dead. Or he thought so.

I did not plan it to be like that or for you to know about me like this, in a letter. But didn’t someone say if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans? Son, God must have had a belly-aching dose of laughter at my expense.

I met your father at our primary place of assignment, a government organization, during our service year.

When we married, we were in rapturous love, me and your father. And we were so young, barely out of the university. We had no secrets between us, we just loved each other, and we loved hopelessly!

The looks we gave each other, the way we touched one another, the selfless love- It was mind-blowing!

Even now that i recall it, I shiver slightly for the passion of it still left in me.

Maybe that was the problem; maybe if we were like normal couples, who could be cool when around each other, who would be fine without the other, this may not have happened. Not this, as in you, but this – the events i now tell you of.

Shortly after our youth service, He- my husband, your father- got a Job at an oil servicing firm and i also got one at a consulting firm. And after saving for four slow months, we got married.

I remember he did not want something loud; he was a naturally quiet person. But i did want one- a loud wedding.

I know i laughed when he told me he wanted us to get married at a local government registry close to the new house we’d recently rented, host a few close friends and family at our place after that, with only small chops and soft drinks as refreshment, then kick them all out when we got bored so we could escape to our one-year honeymoon in the Bahamas or Seychelles or some other dreamy place like that, that we could not, in our wildest dream, afford.

(I smile as i write this; oh, how i miss him!)

But my more realistic plan prevailed: we had a great Nigerian wedding ceremony, and he’d thrown off his ambivalence to celebrate us, making sure i thoroughly enjoyed the whole program.

Don’t think he was some cheapskate, my son. No, he had borrowed money from the bank to get me a wedding present- a Vauxhall Nova, a price car at that time, saying since he already had an official car from work, i deserved one all for myself.

I know he’d cheekily light-fingered the land documents of his Father’s house in the suburbs to use as collateral for the car loan; they both bore the same name –He’s Junior- so it had worked like charm. (He eventually paid off the debt.)

A year into our marriage, i got pregnant but, sadly, I miscarried.

About two months after that, we moved into a fifty apartment estate owned by his company largely populated by expatriates with just about three families in there, ours included, being Nigerians. I tried to associate with the Nigerians, but they were all senior to my husband at work so they, unfortunately, felt it was sort of demeaning to befriend us: we held off too.

Shortly after we moved there, my husband was nominated for an eighteen month overseas training, and since i could not stay alone in the four bed-rooms flat, my younger sister came to live with me.

She was the first one i told about the fact that i missed my period, weeks after my husband left. She was holding my hands as my doctor confirmed that i was again pregnant. She was giggling by my side as i, excitedly out of breath, told my husband the good news over the phone. She had held me close after the call, when my husband had cried that he could not be there for me but i should know his spirit was guiding me and that all he was doing was to make sure that the little sprout in my belly had a good life when it graced us with its eagerly anticipated presence. God bless her- my sister, your Aunt!

Seven months passed, and i was told that the baby growing in my womb was a boy. My husband came home during the intervening Christmas and we renewed that love we had. But his stay was so short, i nearly died crying when he left. I don’t know if my worrying about the prospect of giving birth without him was the cause of my ailment, but my blood pressure spiked and i had to be closely monitored by medical personnel. I decided to resign from my job to avoid any stress.

Your Father worried too, about me, about the baby; he desperately wanted to come home, but was not allowed as the company said their staff hospital in Nigeria was taking good care of me, which was quite true. He then wanted to resign to be with me, but i begged him not to. My realism saw the fact that such a cushy job like his was not readily available, and he had been told that he would be given a compassionate leave to visit me close to my EDD; besides, there were just ten months to go before he came home.

He listened to me reluctantly, trusting my views.

He shouldn’t have.

Because three days after he agreed not to quit his job, i went into premature labour!

Thank fully, my sister was around.

But she did not know how to drive and the haste with which my body went through the labour process ensured we could not get to the hospital on time even if a Taxi or some kind neighbour helped us there.

We had always gone to the antenatal program together, so she knew the basics of child birthing. That adaptable mind of hers went into action, and she scurried about to get water, towels and such like.

Son, she birthed you: so when you meet her finally, as a grown man, be ready to give her a big fat kiss. Without her, i might have bled to death then and you won’t be alive now.

I was absorbed in the pains that held me captive that i did not see you immediately, but moments later, i asked to see you. The first thing i noticed was the washed-out look on my sister’s face as she stared at the child in her arms, instead of the sheer joy that I expected. I wondered if the baby was disabled or malformed, I think i tried to convince myself in those short seconds that I would still love the child.

“What is it?” I remember asking her above the noise of your cries.

But she made no reply; she just brought the baby to me.

That was when i saw what made her look so strangely; what i saw was impossible

To be continued…