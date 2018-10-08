ITS ALL COMING TOGETHER. THE HOMECOMING (CONTINUED)

The baby was not normal: he was White, Caucasian- complete with the blond locks and beet red skin!

As I stared at it, unbelievingly, a strain of thought went through my head: here I was, living in an estate populated mostly by white expatriates, my husband and myself fully black or Negroid and in his absence, I had just given birth to a White, blonde-haired Son.

(By the way, is your hair still golden, so golden it still reflects the sun brightly? Is It?)

I shrieked out loud, and to my eternal shame, slinked away from you and your persistent first cries, leaving you in the arms of my sister. Let me confess that at that moment, I was straight out horrified.

I knew immediately I had to give you away, I could not have you. Having you would cost me love, my marriage, my prestige- Everything!

How could I be stuck with a white child and get divorced at my young age? Apart from the social stigma, I loved my husband too much to let him go and you, though I wanted a child to love, we’re just a little stranger; stranger still by the color of your skin. That is love, my child- simultaneously the sweetest bond and the vilest divide.

That day, I convinced my sister to co-operate with me, though she cried and begged me to reconsider.

In the night, I would leave you outside near the home of a white aid worker woman whom my sister had stuck up a friendship with and told me she was a bleeding heart kind who absolutely loves outcasts- pets or human. I was told she stayed with her lover in the next compound, which belonged to another oil company.

Some days later, I would go to the hospital, having had enough time to make the signs of a safe delivery vague or non-existent. If the hospital personnel asked me why I had taken so long to come, I would tell them I had been totally destroyed by my loss and could only now make it.

Of course, even if they saw the coincidence in my purported miscarriage and the appearance of an abandoned baby in the neighborhood, they would not be able to make the leap to directly connect us. I was black; the baby was white in a mostly white community. They also were mostly white at the hospital so I really don’t think they cared much about blacks like me besides the customary smiles and greetings.

I also had no friends around who would notice my absent pregnancy. With my sister backing my claim, your father and our family would be sure to believe that I had another miscarriage.

Your father was sad and he blamed himself. No pleas could stop him now; he was either quitting or coming home. This time they let him come to me.

For all these events, my only excuse is this: I panicked!

But I watched closely after you from afar. I heard when you were found by the woman, and when she reported to the police about what she had found, but they could not find who owned the baby; those days, there were no DNA tests.

I also knew when you were adopted by her when no one else claimed you, and so, you became her son.

My husband was there for most of this saga and I heard him one day, painfully rue how some white weirdo did not want a child when we, who wanted a child had painfully lost ours. I had sneaked into the kitchen and cried over you that day. If only he knew, but it was too late now.

From my place I watched you grow, I even tried to be your foster mother’s friend through my sister but she was distant now that she had a child to care for.

You grew tall, handsome and, from what I could gather, brilliant.

As for me, I still had my husband, I gave birth the following year to twins- a boy and a girl, both black this time. I also had my secret. You.

Then three years after your birth, I got news one Sunday morning: news that almost gave me a heart attack. The woman you call Mother broke up with her oil-worker lover and left Nigeria abruptly.

I was completely shattered!

I fell sick about that time, and now I know it was depression; then we just felt I was only a bit under the weather. I missed you. I missed seeing you and that golden mop of hair on your head bob up and down as you ran around playing, I missed watching you and smiling, knowing that you were my secret from this hard-of-understanding world, that you are my son!

And immediately I could summon the courage to look for you, I did. I had to do it tacitly though, and only my sister knew what I was up to. We went after your mother, looked for her as much as we could, using P.I’s and detective agencies abroad. We spent a small fortune doing this, but my husband’s job paid really well and he trusted me with managing the family’s finances. And a woman always finds a way.

Also, I had gotten a job as an in-house technical consultant for one of the biggest accounting firms in the world.

It was while searching for your foster mother that I got information that while she was naturally British, she’d been born in the US, so she was American. Despite the new information I got about her, she remained elusive.

Then about seven years after you had left, I found her: she was doing NGO work in Eastern Europe, and I made plans to somehow get there, see you- maybe hold you even. That was how badly my heart ached, I never gave up on you, son. Never.

But that your mother- slippery like a cat-fish- escaped us when she suddenly switched agencies and location; I later learned she had to in order to get out of the increasing danger that part of Europe was becoming in the early 90’s. Like that, she- and you, most importantly- was again lost to me.

For many years after, I kept on searching to no avail.

I had, through all this, had two other children- both boys after the twins I’d earlier told you about. The last one was very light, but he did not cross the racial boundary. He was still black, like us, his parents.

But as age comes on one, and my other children grew up, I stopped actively searching for you. But I always prayed for you; besides, all of the information I had showed that your mother was good with you.

Then your father died of cancer- throat cancer. And as cancer ebbed away from his strength, I thought of telling him the truth about you, but I did not. What good was it to destroy all that we had built over the years with something as devastating as that? I let him die peacefully, still faithful, still loving me till the end.

I lived alone for a while till I had a serious case of osteoporosis last year, and my children insisted I moved to live with one of them who stays in Texas, USA. They reasoned that I would have family attention and fine medical treatment. They had all turned out well and were successful in their various fields, so they could afford to get me excellent medical expertise (You will meet them all, but this telling of what happened is more important for now).

When I got to the General Hospital, I was given immediate treatment referred to see a Bone specialist- that specialist, was you. I knew it was you immediately I saw your name, but I told one of my grandkids to help me check your bio and confirm it was you. You know this generation now have the Internet, and they can find a seedling in a haystack if they are so inclined: I wish we had that, maybe I would have found you then.

She gave me the bio, and the first thing I saw in it was “born in Nigeria…”. That removed any faint doubt. The rest of your bio just confirmed some of what I knew about you before.

I decided then that I would not seek your help until I had told you this story- that you are my son. Now you can perform this DNA test, to confirm that what I say is true with these strands of my hair I’m sending within this letter. Then decide what you want to do- meet me or move on as if this never happened.

I made my choice at the time of your birth, now make yours!

But know, son, that now that I have found you, I know you are finally home, in my heart.