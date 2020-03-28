It pays better to raise a financially empowered woman

Her baby died in her womb. It had been dead for over a week unknown to her. When she reported at the hospital, she had to be induced for labour. She was in terrible labour pains which had lasted for days. The final verdict was, she was going to be operated upon so the dead baby would be brought out.

Her husband refused to pay twenty-five thousand naira for a Caesarean Section. He probably felt that it would be a waste of money especially since the baby was dead. He didn’t even show up at the hospital at all.

Her mother kept lamenting about the callousness of her son in law. She wondered how he could treat his wife like that despite her terrible condition?’ The young woman didn’t make it. She gave up the ghost. The result of her husband’s refusal to pay her hospital bills.

One would ask. Apart from her husband, could no-one else pay the bills? If she couldn’t afford it, what about her mother and relatives? Now she is gone. Another statistic to the maternal mortality rate in Nigeria.

They were told she would give birth through CS. She was in severe pains. Her husband said he couldn’t afford the bill of twenty-five thousand naira. She said it was a lie. He could afford it. Friends and family who had come visiting confirmed it. The man could foot the bills.

They waited for him to come and pay for the operation. But he still insisted he didn’t have the money. When the pains got too much, nurses advised her relatives to gather money together and make a deposit so they could start working on her. She got very angry.

She informed everyone that she had the money to pay but because she didn’t impregnate herself, it was her husband’s duty to pay for her hospital bills. She asked to be discharged immediately so she could return home and face her husband with all the pains. She said she preferred to die in his presence than in the hospital.

I forgot to ask the nurses whether her wish was granted.

After seven years of marriage, God blessed her with a child. Unfortunately, the baby had jaundice. One of the nurses asked them to go and open a file for the baby so treatment could be commenced on it. Almost an hour later, she was in the ward when the sister to the woman who had given birth, came in to summon her. When asked if they had opened the file, the answer was negative. They were waiting for the husband to come and give them money for that.

The nurse became mad. The file cost only two hundred naira. She wondered what would happen to the child if the husband didn’t show up on time? The baby was sick. What if it died because the mother insisted that the father had to come and pay for the file? Our pleas for her to calm down yielded no result.

Some of the patients in the ward didn’t help matters. They told the nurse that since they didn’t get themselves pregnant, it was their husbands’ duty to foot every single penny that would be spent at the hospital. Most of them have been booked for CS and I am wondering what they would do if complications arose and the husbands are not around to foot bills. Would they let themselves die or go through unnecessary pain?

She got complications from her pregnancy. They waited for her husband to come and make a deposit so they could start treatment. He didn’t show up until she gave up the ghost. While trying to deposit her body at the morgue, It was discovered she had 15k tied inside the folds of her wrapper. More than enough money to have paid for deposit in her treatment. Now, someone else has spent the money while she lies cold in the morgue.

These are true-life encounters l witnessed at a gov’t owned hospital a couple of days ago.

For each day l went to the hospital, there was a new story that made me sad. The realisation that some of these women would still be alive if only they didn’t have this mindset that as wives, it was their right to depend totally on their husband’s money, made me sadder.

Isn’t it foolish to depend on a man so much even at the risk of losing your life? But of course, such Women see nothing wrong with that. They have been exposed to a culture and way of life that has conditioned them to be solely dependent on men.

A culture that teaches women that ‘ I don’t need to work. My husband’s money is our money,’ needs to be done away with. That culture that has conditioned women into thinking that ‘even if l have my own money, his money is our money and my money is my money,’ really needs to be changed.

Women need to understand that, no matter how loaded the husband is, they are truly not free unless they have their own money. Not just having it but making it work for them when it needs to work for them.

The generations before us did a bad job raising women who did not see financial freedom for themselves, away from their husband’s pockets. Thankfully, we are in a generation where women are been told to get financially empowered.

But with what l witnessed at the hospital, there is more to be done. More women still need to learn. Raising your daughter to be solely dependent on a man’s resources, should no longer be encouraged via any means especially culture or religion.

May we never raise daughters who will be solely dependent on a man. May we raise daughters who will pursue financial empowerment so vigorously that her husband’s money will just be a bonus package and not her everything. May we never raise daughters who will allow themselves to die or suffer because their husband’s refused to foot their hospital bills.

In today’s world, it pays better to raise a financially empowered woman.

The writer can be reached via ebutemay@gmail.com