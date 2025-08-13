It Must Get Dusk!

Nothing lasts for ever. Nothing reigns in eternity. Life comes in two seasons. The glow and shining season and the dim and blurry moments.

Nothing takes the centre stage for a long time and no ovation lasts forever. Day and night are certain, nobody no matter what one cherishes or hates , when time for each to manifest and takes the centre stage in ones life comes, nothing stops it.

Nothing humbles one more than life and its packages. It isn’t a choice either to accept or not. Rather a gift wrapped, which one is bound to take, unwrap it, either to enjoy or endure. When it glows and sparks, when the dazzle and ovations seem loud and profound, never get consumed and carried away, remember instead that the curtain of this season would be drawn closed, for the curtain of the next stage of life, its dusk to be drawn open.

The two pictures are same person. One when the skin was lush and soft. When the face sparkled and glowed with youthful radiation. When her energy was boiling with youthfulness and her physique one that commanded attention and admiration.

The other is the opposite, the dusk and waning dimension of her yesterday. They two pictures look different, unrelated in many ways, but the honest truth is,they are same person the Joy soap lady in the 80’s that turned heads around, caused accident, made men lose focus and concentration in the advert scene.

Life is not only a mystery it is very slippery and very unreliable. What it gives today and one becomes obsessed with it, would certainly wane by tommorow, bringing a more enticing thing to trend and fizzle off again.

Never allow the trending of things make you lose focus on things that would last and very beneficial beyond the now.

Never get carried away by the excitement of what your present situation is however nice or naughty. Life changes and beauty, elegance, posh and classic structure can disintegrate and fall like pack of cards in a moment.

Enjoy the moment of your beauty, visibility, fame and popularity as they last, but never get yourself to the point of getting subsumed in them, they are mere shadows, easily would disappear when the light of people’s attention , endorsement disappear and nature in some cases takes a toll

# Old age is real. It is not bad, it is nature expressing itself

# Power does not go up, it declines. Nothing stops it. Just nature expressing itself.

# Beauty fades, ugly doesn’t, it rather improves by day. Just nature expressing itself.

# However powerful, beautiful, weak and ugly, one day one’s breath would cease and the destination to eternity begins. That is nature expressing itself.

# Nothing lasts forever, everything is in the state of flux. It changes, it becomes again and it changes again. Nothing is permanent.

