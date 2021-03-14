Sunday, March 14, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

“It is better to sleep with your partner before marriage” – Ghanaian Gospel Singer

Contrary to what his faith teaches, popular Ghanaian Gospel musician, Brother Sammy whose real name is Samuel Opokuis is of the view that it’s better for couples to sleep with each other before getting married.

According to celebritiesbuzz, the artist made the remark while speaking on Kofi TV.

Sammy averred that sex before marriage would give the chance to couple to assess their sexual compatibility before marrying.

He continued that this would prevent unnecessary problems that result after marriage simply because; couples did not have the chance to taste themselves well enough before tying the knot.

 

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940
The News Chronicle