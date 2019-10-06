Israel Adesanya aka “Last Stylebender” knocks out Whittaker to win middleweight title

New Zealand-based Israel Adesanya has dethroned the UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker.

The Nigerian-born fighter achieved this latest feat in spectacular fashion at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.

Adesanya dethroned Robert Whittaker in stunning fashion, knocking him out in the second round to unify the division in front of a UFC-record crowd of 57,127.

“I eat it and I give it back two times,” Adesanya said after knocking out Whittaker. “That’s a two-piece right there.”

Adesanya has now extended his winning streak to 18 straight wins. The former kickboxing star came into the UFC with 11-0 straight wins. He won the interim middleweight title in Atlanta in April in his sixth UFC fight, dismantling Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236.