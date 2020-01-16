ISO Updates Its International Standard For Sustainability In Construction Sector

The International Standard Organisation (ISO) has updated its international standard for sustainability in the construction sector of the economies of the world. The sector has a huge role to play in making the world sustainable since it represents not just a large part of our physical environment, but because it is an industry that impacts all areas of society.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 164 national standards bodies like the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

The January edition of the ISO newsletter says from energy use and pollution to providing jobs, homes and infrastructure, the building and civil engineering sector touches all of us and has a significant impact on the sustainable development of our world.

But, defining just how to integrate sustainability into the industry, however, is no easy task.

ISO 15392, Sustainability in buildings and civil engineering works – General principles, sets out internationally agreed and recognized principles for achieving sustainability in building and construction.

It provides a common language for all stakeholders in the industry, from the designers and manufacturers to regulators and consumers, which can be used as a basis for communication and deriving evaluation criteria.

The updated standard reflects changes in the industry and ensures it remains relevant for all users.

Chairman of the ISO subcommittee that developed the standard, Philippe Osset, said that while concepts related to sustainability are complex and constantly evaluated, ISO 15392 can provide a basis upon which decisions and assessment criteria can be made, adding, “the sustainable development challenge is a global one, so global solutions, targets, and indicators are required.”

Continuing, he said, “ISO 15392 provides that internationally agree with language and a set of principles upon which strategies and solutions can be built.”

Improvements to the new version include extra information on the general principles, application of the principles as they relate to the three pillars of sustainability (economic, social and environmental) as well as the introduction of new concepts such as resilience.

ISO 15392 was developed by ISO Technical Committee ISO/TC 59, Buildings and civil engineering works, subcommittee SC 17, Sustainability in buildings and civil engineering works, the secretariat of which is held by AFNOR, ISO’s member for France. It can be purchased by your national ISO member or through the ISO Store.