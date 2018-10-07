IS NIGERIA GOING TO BE SAVED COME 2019

Recently the need and rush to save the country has taken over Nigerian political camp. Not a day goes by without fresh news of political twist among the political parties in their quest to occupy ‘Aso Presidential Villa’ and to save Nigeria. Indeed, the topics has been over the choice of a credible and capable presidential candidate among the lot parading themselves as intending candidate. All are claiming to have the magic wand to save Nigeria from its perennial circle of corruption among other vices that have gripped our beloved country.

It is disheartening to note that most politicians never practice what they preach. Even as many citizens have woken up from their slumber the politicians have all become overnight apostles of restructuring as they promise to champion the course when elected as president, funny right? At the moment, Nigerians are in agony over the painful change that they were made to embrace. In all honesty, this APC’s change has shown us the incapacity of a sluggish incumbent whose slow pace and performance nature is like a grain of sand seeping slowly past the neck of an hourglass. Therefore, Nigerians do not seek to ever elect such an inactive leader in the 2019 elections. Also, the electorate should make it a national point of duty not to ever vote a leader with sectional, parochial and tribal tendencies as being spotted in Buhari’s list of government appointments. It is paramount to note that whoever gets Aso rock tenancy will have a lot reconciliation to do.

They insist that Buhari is one of the most consequential political figures in Nigeria today. They claim that, he is a man of integrity in everything he does. Therefore, it is impossible for any party or candidate to beat Buhari in 2019. What is more, they also beat their chest and cry that Buhari is being feted by foreign leaders because he is incomparably credible and incorruptible. Indeed, it is impossible to judge whether they are right because Buhari cannot be the only Nigerian with such a trait.

But are those altibutes really necessary to run a country? How have such attributes helped his performance in government and popularity among Nigerians? Does it bring about uninterrupted supply of electricity and generate employment among the teaming youthful population? Over the years, Nigerians appear to be clinging on hope and wishing that ‘tomorrow go beta’ without doing anything [lazy youths anyone?].The reality on ground is that many among the voters are losing interest in the everyday politicians and parties. Most people see Buhari as a political liability. This is as a result of the u hardship and sufferings the Nigerian populace are going through under the Buhari-led government. Come to think of it, what does it profit a president to be highly recognized as a saint globally yet; young people in his country leave the country in droves to seek greener pasture abroad? And in their travels, many are being treated disrespectfully and they put the image of the nation in bad light.

Was there ever a time Nigerian leaders were known to be selfless in tackling national and international challenges whole-heartedly?.. The other day, president Buhari said those leaving the country by road through the desert and Mediterranean Sea were on their own. Such a comment ought to never come from the first citizen of any country. This explains the gap between the leaders and the people. It is common these days for one of Nigeria’s big parties to be in crisis of choice, while the other is in clover. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) tore itself with internal rife during former President Goodluck regime. The (APC) is currently on the verge. Perhaps, the strangest aspect of Buhari’s domestic or party difficulties is the defection of big-wigs from the party. Some political analysts suggest that the APC could end up failing to pass the threshold at election time. Especially as the party is drifting miles away from the founding principles, due its unconvincing ways of handling issues. Therefore, the pendulum seems to swing the other way, indicating the erosion of ideas that the APC’s platform has no responsibility and commitment to its promises. And this has proven that the APC embraced a cause that it cannot exactly handle. Despite making the world believe that the party was the only savior to bring the nation out of the ‘political and economic wilderness.” Also, that it can break the shackles of poverty and unemployment within a short period in office. It is striking though, that none of these mouth-watering promises have been met as we approach yet another election year.

In the face of these failures, the APC still religiously regard Buhari as their best asset for the 2019 elections, one would imagine how. This brought about the introduction of ‘direct primary’ and the subsequent usual Nollywood arrangements in purchasing the exorbitant price ticket for him. Indeed, this has become a metaphor in the history of Buhari’s nomination form buying. How do we say about the stories behind the purchase? Do you ignore it or try to question the so-called well-wisher’s gesture? Of course, this is why the problem of corruption is not going away, the corruption buhari is supposedly lauded for fighting, because those faceless individuals behind the form purchase will, one day, seek dubious favors in return. Or they will choose to act above the law because the president’s hands are tied with the nomination form purchase. The signing of ‘Not too young to run’ Bill, did it deter the APC as a party to hike the nomination ticket to 45 million naira?

Slowly, Buhari is building a reputation as a man who does not keep his promises. During campaigns for the 2015 elections, restructuring featured elaborately and Nigerians were made to believe that it would be done once in power. Today, agitators for restructuring are viewed with skepticism and termed as terrorist. He did pledge to make electricity stable, but power generation is worse today. He said he would put the economy in shape, today the economy is either floating or nose diving. He promised to diversify the economy from dominance in oil to agriculture, we still haven’t seen it. Today, farmers are being killed and displaced due to insecurity as herdsmen impunity reigns supreme across the country.

Government is said to be the servant of the people and its mandate needs to be reviewed periodically. If the government like the present government fails the people, they can replace it. But society makes people selfish. The laws are always tilted and useful to those with possessions and harmful to those who have nothing. Hence Rousseau’s thundering declaration in “The Social contract” states that: “man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains” is an apt reflection of the rulers and the ruled in Africa. Let us vote and let our vote count to be free from bondage of underdevelopment. Let our leaders realize that misrule has consequences.