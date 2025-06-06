Irate Chelsea Fan Demands Sacking of Enzo Maresca After Failure to Sign Jadon Sancho

An irate Chelsea FC fan has expressed his anger and dissatisfaction, calling for the sacking of the men’s first-team manager, Enzo Maresca, after the club failed to make the loan deal for Jadon Sancho permanent.

Sancho had arrived from Manchester United on loan during the final days of the previous transfer window.

The News Chronicle Sports correspondent followed the fan’s comments and posts on Facebook and decided to engage him in a full interview. The fan, Juwon Joseph, was in dismay upon realizing that his club would not retain the English winger, who is expected to return to Manchester United at the end of the just-concluded season.

The News Chronicle: May I meet you, sir?

Juwon: I’m Juwon Joseph, a Nigerian based in Kaduna State.

TNC: We noticed your angry reactions on virtually every Chelsea-related post and on your own timeline, where you poured out your frustration over the club’s failure to sign Jadon Sancho permanently. That’s why we decided to reach out and have this conversation with you.

Juwon: You are welcome.

TNC: Historically, Chelsea is not known for retaining underperforming players. Judging by the numerous comments online, you seem to be among the minority who want Sancho to stay, while many fans are fine with the club’s decision to end its association with the 26-year-old. What is so significant about your request to keep him at the club?

Juwon: Sancho’s statistics since joining Chelsea haven’t been bad, especially when compared to others. Imagine letting go of a player who just scored in a major final — the UEFA Europa Conference League — a few days ago. He has rescued us in crucial moments, and those contributions should earn him a place in the team.

TNC: According to multiple reports, Chelsea admire the player, but his outrageous wages are the main reason they’re not pursuing a permanent deal. Even though Manchester United is covering half of his salary, Chelsea still sees the remaining amount as too high.

Juwon: That’s not a valid excuse. We have players in the squad whose contributions are far less significant than Jadon’s, yet they’re earning hefty wages. I feel the club isn’t serious about signing him just because he came on loan from a rival team. We’re now in the Champions League and need experienced players.

TNC: What’s your opinion on the signings the club has made so far? We understand Chelsea have unveiled two new players: Dário Essugo, a midfielder from Sporting CP, and Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap.

Juwon: For the past few years, we’ve been one of the busiest teams in every transfer window, yet nothing seems to improve. I’m no longer excited by new signings until I see them prove their worth on the pitch.

TNC: Thank you, Mr. Joseph Juwon, for your time. We hope to speak with you again if we need further insights on Chelsea.

Juwon: Thank you. You’re always welcome.

According to Sky Sports, although Sancho’s loan deal includes a £25 million obligation-to-buy clause, it is not absolute. Chelsea can opt out by paying a £5 million penalty fee instead.

The main reason Chelsea is reconsidering a permanent move is Sancho’s hefty £300,000-a-week wage. Currently, Manchester United is covering half of that.

To maintain a balanced wage structure, Chelsea would prefer to pay the £5 million penalty rather than commit to the full salary long-term.