IPPIS: ATBU joins two weeks strike

Following the resolve of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embark on a two weeks warning strike owing to the federal government’s inability to pay salaries of lecturers who are not enrolled into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, amongst other outstanding issues, the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi Chapter of the union has joined the warning strike called by the union across Nigerian public Universities.

Speaking with newsmen over the development on Thursday, the Chairman of ATBU Chapter, Dr Adamu Babayo, said that they decided to join the strike as directed by the ASUU national Secretariat.

He said that after the National Executive Council meeting which held at Enugu State University on Monday, the Union equally held its Congress on Tuesday and resolved to join the strike.

“We have joined the strike because we are in full compliance with the resolutions of the NEC. We invited our members for a Congress on Tuesday and the congress resolved to join the two weeks warning strike. On Wednesday morning, we inaugurated a monitoring team and it has started working on the campuses to ensure strict compliance by our members.

“Our members are fully agitated even from the mobilization we did in January. We have maximum support and ATBU is a strong branch when it comes to the struggle in the union. So, our members have complied and are fully motivated for that action. No activities are going on in the school and even the Post graduate examinations that were going on had to be stopped because of the industrial action” he said.

Babayo said that the monitoring team are very vigilant and are going round to ensure compliance stressing that disciplinary action would be taken on erring members.

He said the federal government is not sensitive to the Memorandum of Action it signed with the Union in February, that they would fund Nigerian Universities and talk to governors on proliferation of state Universities as well as mainstream their academic allowance.

“The also promised that our renegotiation will be concluded but six weeks after meeting with the President, they are not serious about it. The federal government is not sincere in trying to deal with the matter. Ordinarily, we would have gone on an indefinite strike because the last time, we only suspended the strike.

“You see, we go to the market, we feed our families, we were not on strike but up to this moment, they are yet to pay us our February salaries. They have refused to pay us even though we have worked.

We are not even talking about our salary that they withheld, we are talking about the agreement they signed with us, they are not respecting this agreement”. he added