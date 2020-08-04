Invest benefits wisely, Anambra NSCDC Boss urges families of deceased operatives, retirees

Cheques totalling ten million, thirty-five thousand, four hundred and forty-three naira were today disbursed to 15 families of operatives of Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Among the beneficiaries who received the cheques at the State NSCDC Headquarters in Awka, were the next-of-kin to 7 deceased operatives of the Command as well as 8 retirees of the Corps.

The State NSCDC Commandant, David Bille in his remarks while handing out the cheques, extolled the efforts of NSCDC Cooperative Society in Anambra State, through whose instrumentality, the welfare package came.

According to him, the Cooperative Society serves as the first and immediate succour that comes to retired personnel immediately after leaving active service in line with the Commandant General, Mallam Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu’s welfare schemes.

Bille advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the money by setting up money yielding investment that will ensure that the money lasts for their wellbeing.

“To the benefitting retirees, it is important that you set up money yielding investment with the money given to you towards making life easier for yourselves. I commiserate with the families of those who died in active service and implore their next of kin to judiciously utilize the benefits received while wishing them best of luck in their endeavours,” the Anambra NSCDC boss prayed.

Bille further challenged serving officers and men in the Command who are still contemplating joining the Cooperative to do so as soon as possible since it has proved to be the safest exit route from service.

In his remarks, the State Command Cooperative President, Principal Inspector of Corps One (PIC I) Chinedu Ayozie informed Cooperators that the presentation of the bank cheques is in tandem with section II of NSCDC Staff Cooperative Investment and Credit Society Ltd Bye-Law.

He pledged never to relent in making Anambra Command chapter the best across all NSCDC Formation in the country in terms of welfare.

One of the retirees, Chief Superintendent of Corps, CSC Asianya Samuel on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the Cooperative Executive members for the timely release of their benefits, saying it would assist them to explore the same vigour they displayed serving the nation in investing in any business area of their choice.

Mr Obi Nnebolisa, the next of kin to late Inspector Ogochukwu Nnebolisa also appreciated the Corps for the benefits.

According to him, the money will go a long way in assisting the family to provide for their needs.