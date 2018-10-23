Internet fraudster remanded in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, has arraigned one Elijah Oluwaseun Kuti before Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on engaging in computer phishing and possession of fraudulent documents.

He allegedly committed the crime on July 20, 2018, in Lagos.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 32 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua, asked the court for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

However, the defence counsel, Chisom Obikeze, prayed the court for a short date to file an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Consequently, Justice Obiozor adjourned the matter till November 6, 2018 for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ikoyi prison.