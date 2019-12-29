International Rights group urges Buhari govt to stop clampdown on perceived enemies

As reactions continue to trail the release of Omoyele Sowore and Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd), the International Human Rights Commission has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to embrace a new model of conflict resolution rather than arresting and detaining political opponents.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, the Country Representative of the IHRC, Dr. Friday Sani said the era of arresting and detaining political opponents and perceived enemies of government had become outdated the world over.

The IHRC welcomed the release of the convener of RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, noting that if their releases were due to international pressure, “it was still part of democracy.”

“There are issues surrounding their releases that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered their releases due to international pressure.

“Even if their releases were due to international pressure, it was still part of democracy that a President of a country should listen to opinion of others and there is nothing wrong with that.

“The recent development by the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Omoyele Sowore and Col. Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the immediate compliance by the Director General of the Department of the State Security Services is highly commendable,” he said.

The International body further appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to promote the principles of the rule of law in Nigeria by considering the release of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El Zakkzaky and other political detainees in the country.

The group said it believed that some persons close to be the corridor of power were using the influence of President Buhari to inflict injury on perceived political enemies, and vowed to expose them.

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) is an intergovernmental humanitarian organisation headqutered in Prague, Czech Republic.