Insurgency: Zulum Alleges Sabotage, Says Politicians, Military Aid Boko Haram

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has made a damning allegation—accusing some military officers, politicians, and community members of acting as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking on News Central’s Breakfast Central, Zulum revealed that; “We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian Armed Forces, within the politicians, and within the communities.”

He vowed to deal “ruthlessly” with saboteurs undermining the state’s fight against insurgency, pledging to bolster intelligence operations to expose and crush internal enemies.

Zulum dismissed the idea that military might alone could end the insurgency, stressing the need for a holistic approach.

“Insurgency will never end with kinetic measures alone… We must address the socio-political and economic dimensions of the crisis.” He added.

The governor also raised doubts about the sincerity of some so-called repentant insurgents, noting that; ‘‘Among the 300,000 or more that have repented, I cannot rule out the posUSsibility of few of them going back to the bush.”

In a bold swipe at entrenched interests, Zulum said:

“Let’s remove contractocracy. In six months, we can put an end to this madness. We need not politicize insecurity.”