Insurgency: PDP Accuses Defence Minister of Diverting Military Funds For APC Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali, of diverting funds meant for the military equipment and welfare of soldiers fighting insurgency in the northeast, to produce partisan materials for All Progressives Congress (APC) re-election campaign.



The PDP accused the Defence Minister of diverting part of the military funds to produce APC’s campaign materials including an electronic memento book, on which he ascribed credit to himself and the APC, while the soldiers suffer neglect in the war front.

Recently, the media was awash with the news of rampaging Boko Haram insurgents who overran the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday, killing more than a hundred soldiers while lots more were reported missing including the death of a top commanding officer in the unit.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and military equipment were also carted away by the terrorist group.



The main opposition party in the country has however said that the placing of APC logo alongside that of the Ministry of Defence on the memento, confirms its position that the Buhari Presidency has compromised the defence architecture for Mr. President’s re-election project.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the PDP considers it insensitive and a gross impunity for the Minister of Defence to be engaging in patronising soverniers for President Buhari at a time when soldiers are being killed in their numbers.

“It is also instructive to note that President Muhammadu Buhari, as Mr. Integrity, has not reprimanded the minister, ostensibly, given that the diversion of public funds for his re-election campaign is now a policy of the APC and the Buhari Presidency.



“Nigerians can now see how the Buhari Presidency and the APC have turned the Ministry of Defence into their Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) to fund their re-election, at the detriment of our citizens who are being daily attacked by insurgents and marauders in various parts of our country.



“There is a fixation in the Buhari Presidency on winning the 2019 elections at all cost even at the expense of the lives of Nigerians,” the PDP said.



