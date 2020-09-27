INSURGENCY: 13 Boko Haram Terrorists, 6 Women, 17 Children Surrender 

No fewer than 13 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), alongside six women and 17 children from Kodila village on Saturday surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, says the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

The repentant criminals, together with their wives and children, surrendered at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The DHQ, through a statement issued by the Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations (DMO), John Enenche, said this was sequel to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in the North East.

The statement released by Mr. Enenche, a Major General, indicated that the suspects and their family members who surrendered yesterday, have been receiving medical attention at the 21 Special Armoured Brigade Medical Centre.

“The suspects are currently undergoing thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practice in handling such cases.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remain resolute, determined and committed to sustaining the tempo of the operations,” part of the statement reads.