Inspiration FM Speaks on Death of Staff, Tosyn Bucknor

Inspiration FM has reacted to the death of a member of their staff and popular On-Air Personality, Oluwatosin ‘Tosyn’ Bucknor.

In a tweet, Inspiration FM wrote: “On behalf of IFM and all the OAPS we regret to announce that our sister friend and family member Tosyn Bucknor has passed on.”

Bucknor was reportedly found dead by husband, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived at home from work on Monday night.

Olufunke Bucknor Obru, the sister to the late OAP, revealed that she died due to complications from sickle cell.

Popular On-Air Personality died at the age of 37.

The official statement from the station shared on their Instagram page had read: “With very deep regrets and sadness in our hearts, the management and staff of @ifm92.3 announce the untimely passing of one of our own MRS. TOSYN BUCKNOR BOYER. TOSYN BUCKNOR sadly passed away last night in Lagos. She was the exciting, down to earth CO-HOST of our afternoon belt, the LUNCHTIME SHOW. At this moment, the family has asked for their privacy to be respected”, also adding that they will not be commenting further on the issue.

Her death has thrown many Nigerians, including her colleagues, friends and associates, in deep mourning.

Many Nigerian celebrities have gone to their social media pages to post tributes to the deceased.

In a post Banky Wellington said “I always described Tosyn as “one of my favourite people on earth”, because it was true. I really, truly loved her. She was so full of life and incredible, positive energy… I believe she’s resting in a better place, but I’m hurting bad because I wasn’t ready to say goodbye. This world needs more people like her. I’m gonna miss her so much. So much…”

Simi also posted on instagram saying “I am so sad. Tosyn is light that will never dim because she loved to help other people.”

Other celebrities and artistes, such as Tuface Idibia, M.I Abaga, Ufuoma McDermott, Ireti Doyle and Toke Makinwa to mention a few, have reacted to Bucknor’s passage.

Tosyn was not only a radio presenter, but she was also an all-around media professional, singer, songwriter, lawyer, actress and activist. She was born with the sickle cell disease and she battled with the condition all her life. She often spoke publicly about the struggles of living with sickle cell anaemia.

She started THESE GENES in 2007, a project designed to help people with sickle cell disease to provide support for one another. Her death from the complications shocked many Nigerians who had come into contact with her at different times.

The news of her death flooded the internet and is still trending online.

Her death is a loss that will be deeply felt her family and her heartbroken husband of three years, Aurelien Boyer who is said to be distressed at the death of his wife.