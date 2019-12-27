Information Commissioner Adinuba Delivers 2019 Ihiala Lecture

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, will on Saturday, December 28, deliver the 2019 Annual Lecture of the Ihiala people in Anambra State known as the Ogbakoha Lecture Series.

Holding at 3pm at the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) Hall of St Martin’s Church at Odoata, Ihiala, Adinuba will speak on “Leadership Desiderata for Africa”, according to Dr Chijioke Agbasiere of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University, who is the chairman of the Organising Committee of the annual lecture series.

Stated Dr Agbasiere: “We could not have got a better person to deliver a stimulating and provoking lecture on this topic than the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment given his research articles in high quality international journals, decades of experience in international journalism, rich background in communication consultancy and involvement in government at both the state and federal levels.

“I have had the privilege of reading the draft of the lecture, and it is axiomatic that the Organising Committee of the Ogbakoha Lecture series took the right decision.

“The 2019 lecture is truly interdisciplinary, as there are insights from Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology and International Management”.

The Ogbakoha Lectures are always delivered by thought leaders from Ihiala who are scholars, researchers and top professionals.

Commissioner Adinuba, one of the few scholars across the globe invited to contribute to the 2nd Edition of the “Global Encycopaedia on Public Administration, Public Policy and Leadership”, has been quoted as saying that he is looking forward to delivering this year’s lecture because “for me it represents homecoming in the intellectual sense.

“One may be recognized internationally, but there is really no place like home”.