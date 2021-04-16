In Need Of A Job? Check Out These Amazing Vacancies!

22 views | Francis Azuka | April 16, 2021
Urgent vacancy!!!
Customer Service representative needed.
-Location (Abuja): Proximity to Idu Industrial Area B Extension
-Must have at least an HND in Administration, Social Science, or related fields
-Must be computer literate(proficient in the use of the word, excel, and PowerPoint)
-At least 2 years of experience as customer service or a similar role.
-Ability to speak good English
-Must be presentable.
-Close proximity to Idu Industrial Area B Extension, Opposite Berger Yard, Idu Cadastral Zone Abuja
-Salary is very attractive
Please call 08137089006/ 08114395907
Or send Cv to:
franca.clement@tekniteedng.com
Sales representatives needed
-Must have Atleast an OND in any field
-Must be a computer literate(proficient in the use of word,excel and PowerPoint)
-Atleast 1 year of sales experience.
-Age:20 to 26 years
-Close proximity to Yaba
-Salary is 40k
-Interview on Saturday
Please call 08171999756/ 07084310985
Loladeayeni31@gmail.com
Osinachi Ononiwu:
Audit Supervisor
Duties
Develop annual audit plan and coordinate audit activities
Oversee audit planning, field work, and audit reporting, prepares reports and communicates findings and recommendations to line and senior management.
Review automated audit work papers prepared by the audit staff to ensure sound audit… and compliance with the department’s methodology.
Supervise audit team to ensure quality on-time delivery.
Coordinate with team to review audit findings
Prepare reports with audit findings and recommendations
Evaluate current audit procedures and recommend improvements
Evaluate and enhance internal controls to improve operational efficiency
Analyze and resolve audit issues in a timely fashion
Communicate audit status to management on regular basis
Discuss with management about audit observations, recommendations and actions
Assist in risk assessment and mitigation activities
Organize trainings for audit team for skill development
Effectively work with new and changing situations including new industry regulations where there may not always be a ready apparent solution.
Prepare clear and complete audit work papers and store them in department
Qualifications / Experience
BSc / BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field.
ICAN or ACCA Professional Membership
3-4 years of proven work experience as an external Auditor (Post ICAN) with leadership experience and currently working in an audit firm.
Experience of the entire Audit and Tax process
Understanding of risk-based auditing and risk and sound strategies
Understanding of Quality and Risk Management procedures
Track record of leading audit teams
Experience in data analysis and financial reporting
Required Knowledge / Skills:
Good analytical, interpersonal, time management, research and communication skills.
Good knowledge of accounting and standards (e.g. GAAP, IFRS)
Thorough knowledge of current external auditing practices, tax consultancy and relevant regulations.
Good presentation skills
Proficiency in the use of accounting tools
Proficiency in Microsoft office packages
Other Skills / Behaviours;
Good interpersonal relationship with positive and supportive attitude
Coaching
Leadership
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: info@sobanjointernational.com using the “the job title” as the subject of the email.
Deborah Ajagbe:
Urgently Needed!
Position: Waiter
Location: Ikoyi, Lagos
(Accommodation will be provided)
Salary: ₦40,000
Ideal candidate;
-Must have a minimum of 1year experience as a Waiter
Kindly Send your CV’s to deborah@rehobothrecruiters.com
NOTE: only qualified candidates will be contacted
PA to Company Secretary Needed
Contract Role
Location: Isolo, Lagos
Age limit: 30 years
Bsc/HND in Mass Communication/ English or relevant discipline
Kindly send CV to strategictalenthire@gmail.com
Application closes 30th April, 2021
Business Development officer needed at IAUCTIONX company.
Location: Lagos island.
Salary 50k + commission
Contact 08166780452 for more info
Remember me