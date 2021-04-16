Friday, April 16, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

In Need Of A Job? Check Out These Amazing Vacancies!

22 views | Francis Azuka | April 16, 2021

Urgent vacancy!!!

Customer Service representative needed.

-Location (Abuja): Proximity to Idu Industrial Area B Extension

-Must have at least an HND in Administration, Social Science, or related fields

-Must be computer literate(proficient in the use of the word, excel, and PowerPoint)

-At least 2 years of experience as customer service or a similar role.

-Ability to speak good English

-Must be presentable.

-Close proximity to Idu Industrial Area B Extension, Opposite Berger Yard, Idu Cadastral Zone Abuja

-Salary is very attractive

Please call 08137089006/ 08114395907

Or send Cv to:

franca.clement@tekniteedng.com

 

Urgent vacancy!!!

Sales representatives needed

-Must have Atleast an OND in any field

-Must be a computer literate(proficient in the use of word,excel and PowerPoint)

-Atleast 1 year of sales experience.

-Ability to speak good English

-Must be presentable.

-Age:20 to 26 years

-Close proximity to Yaba

-Salary is 40k

-Interview on Saturday

Please call 08171999756/ 07084310985

Or send Cv to:

Loladeayeni31@gmail.com

 

Osinachi Ononiwu:

Audit Supervisor

Duties

Develop annual audit plan and coordinate audit activities

Oversee audit planning, field work, and audit reporting, prepares reports and communicates findings and recommendations to line and senior management.

Review automated audit work papers prepared by the audit staff to ensure sound audit… and compliance with the department’s methodology.

Supervise audit team to ensure quality on-time delivery.

Coordinate with team to review audit findings

Prepare reports with audit findings and recommendations

Evaluate current audit procedures and recommend improvements

Evaluate and enhance internal controls to improve operational efficiency

Analyze and resolve audit issues in a timely fashion

Communicate audit status to management on regular basis

Discuss with management about audit observations, recommendations and actions

Assist in risk assessment and mitigation activities

Organize trainings for audit team for skill development

Effectively work with new and changing situations including new industry regulations where there may not always be a ready apparent solution.

Prepare clear and complete audit work papers and store them in department

Qualifications / Experience

BSc / BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field.

ICAN or ACCA Professional Membership

3-4 years of proven work experience as an external Auditor (Post ICAN) with leadership experience and currently working in an audit firm.

Experience of the entire Audit and Tax process

Understanding of risk-based auditing and risk and sound strategies

Understanding of Quality and Risk Management procedures

Track record of leading audit teams

Experience in data analysis and financial reporting

Required Knowledge / Skills:

Good analytical, interpersonal, time management, research and communication skills.

Good knowledge of accounting and standards (e.g. GAAP, IFRS)

Thorough knowledge of current external auditing practices, tax consultancy and relevant regulations.

Good presentation skills

Proficiency in the use of accounting tools

Proficiency in Microsoft office packages

Other Skills / Behaviours;

Good interpersonal relationship with positive and supportive attitude

Coaching

Leadership

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: info@sobanjointernational.com using the “the job title” as the subject of the email.

 

Deborah Ajagbe:

Urgently Needed!

Position: Waiter

Location: Ikoyi, Lagos

(Accommodation will be provided)

Salary: ₦40,000

 

Ideal candidate;

-Must have a minimum of 1year experience as a Waiter

Kindly Send your CV’s to deborah@rehobothrecruiters.com

NOTE: only qualified candidates will be contacted

 

PA to Company Secretary Needed

Contract Role

Location: Isolo, Lagos

Age limit: 30 years

Bsc/HND in Mass Communication/ English or relevant discipline

Kindly send CV to strategictalenthire@gmail.com

Application closes 30th April, 2021

 

Business Development officer needed at IAUCTIONX company.

Location: Lagos island.

Salary 50k + commission

Contact 08166780452 for more info

