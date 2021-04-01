In Kano, Man Bags 1-Year Jail Sentence For Stealing Energy

Awka – A Kano Magistrate Court sitting in Hajj Camp has convicted one Mu’ammar Aliyu and sentenced him to one year imprisonment for energy theft and criminal conspiracy.
The Kano State Distribution Company KEDCO, through its Special Investigation and Prosecution Taskforce on Electricity Offences arraigned the suspect on Wednesday.
Getso, a Jambulo resident, alongside his younger brother, Suleiman Aliyu Getso, who is currently at large, were convicted for stealing 5,500 kwh of energy valued at N101, 250
In her ruling after the suspect pleaded guilty to the crime, Justice Sakina Amina Yusuf said the offence is punishable under section 97 sub-section 286 of Kano Penal Code law, adding that the defendant will pay KEDCO N101, 250 or spend one year in prison.
She added that the defendant will also pay the sum of N20, 000 as fine or spend another six month in prison.
Speaking after the ruling, Leader of the Taskforce, ASP, Aliyu Bamalli said the convict consumed electricity for 15 month without payment.
“We arraigned the suspect after we arrested him stealing energy. He has been on the KEPCO network for the past 15 months without paying a dime to the company. KEPCO disconnected him as a result of huge debt but he went back and reconnected himself, which is unlawful,” he noted.
Bamalli , urged other residents to avoid such criminal act so as to prevent them from facing the wrath of the law.
“Residents of Kano are advised to always pay their energy fees. This is the only way we can serve the people better. This convict is to now pay for the loss of revenue and also fine or penalty. Others should desist from energy theft and whoever is caught will be arrested and prosecuted,” Bamalli warned.
