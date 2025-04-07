In Defense of Nigerian Democracy and the Role of Women: A Call for Peaceful Engagement

“Let every Nigerian—regardless of gender—feel safe, valued, and empowered to serve. Let us work together, not against each other, to preserve the dignity of our democracy.”

Recent international coverage surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has cast Nigeria in a negative light—portraying our political space as hostile, regressive, and oppressive toward women. While every democratic society must acknowledge and address concerns of injustice or impropriety, it is equally essential that we avoid generalizations and narratives that risk unfairly maligning the nation, its institutions, and its people.

Contrary to what some may suggest, many Nigerian male politicians have consistently demonstrated commitment to the inclusion, empowerment, and advancement of women in politics. From appointments to endorsements, mentorship to collaboration, Nigerian women have found strong allies among male counterparts who recognize their immense contributions to governance, policy, and national development.

Over the years, numerous women have risen to prominent leadership positions through the support and encouragement of male political leaders, who understand that the strength of a democracy lies in diversity. Nigeria has produced female ministers, commissioners, ambassadors, and legislators, many of whom were elevated not through tokenism but through recognition of their competence and dedication.

It is unfortunate, however, when political disputes are weaponized to serve partisan or personal interests, especially when they feed into international narratives that distort the nation’s image for political capital. Such actions do more harm than good—not only undermining our institutions but also casting aspersions on our collective will to progress.

While it is every citizen’s right to speak up against perceived injustice, it is equally imperative that such engagements be constructive, lawful, and dignified. We must not allow allegations—especially those still under legal scrutiny—to be wielded as tools of division, nor should they form the basis for sweeping indictments of our democratic framework.

Nigeria is not a perfect society—no nation is—but we must not paint it black. Our democracy is growing, our institutions are evolving, and our people—men and women alike—are striving daily to build a fairer, freer, and more inclusive country. Progress demands cooperation, not confrontation; engagement, not estrangement.

Let us, therefore, sue for peace. Let us encourage dialogue over discord, nation-building over name-calling, and justice over judgment. We must resist the temptation to burn down the house for lack of a room. If there are grievances, they should be addressed through proper legal and institutional channels—not through damaging narratives that serve individual ambition at the expense of national unity.

Let every Nigerian—regardless of gender—feel safe, valued, and empowered to serve. Let us work together, not against each other, to preserve the dignity of our democracy.

Written by Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe,

President/ Founder

Citizens Quest For Truth Initiative