Imo: Uzodimma Still Unsettle, Scared Of PDP

It appears the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo State is still as unsettling as the water. The governor does not seem to be exuding confidence in himself since the dramatic crash of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Apparently propelled by fear, the Uzodimma administration on Wednesday claimed that the PDP was hatching a plot to stage protests in Owerri, the state capital, in continuation of its efforts to allegedly discredit the Supreme Court judgment that programmed him into the Government House, Owerri.



Governor Uzodimma’s media handler, Oguwike Nwachukwu, claims in a statement that the protest will begin from the airport through Owerri during which they will allegedly pour insults on the apex court Judges for refusing to reverse their earlier ruling on the Imo governorship case.



According to Nwachukwu, the PDP protesters will be hiding under the guise of welcoming the ousted governor, Emeka Ihedioha, expected to return to Imo this Thursday, and therefore, urges the security agencies to be on the alert to handle the situation.



“The government is fully aware of the plan by the PDP to hide under the guise of welcoming ousted Governor Emeka Ihedioha back to Imo to stage the protests.

“Their plan is to make it look like Imo people trooped out to welcome him and hide under that cover to display placards condemning the Supreme Court Justices for refusing to reverse their judgment in favour of Ihedioha and the PDP”, the Nwachukwu statement claims.



The obviously scared Uzodimma administration is also claiming that thugs have been allegedly imported to the state from neighbouring states for this purpose ” because the few members left in their ranks cannot make the impact they crave for.”



Adding, the statement says, “government is, therefore, calling on the security agencies to take note of this devilish plot by Ihedioha and the PDP and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no breach of peace in the state.”



The statement equivocally said the political sovereigns of the state, cherish the peace which the coming of Governor Uzodimma has brought to them and will not take kindly any act geared towards truncating it, more so if such acts are deliberate.



Continuing, it says it is unfortunate that Ihedioha and the PDP have refused to accept the final judgment of the Supreme Court as truly final and have decided to resort once again to sponsored protests to make Imo ungovernable.



The APC administration, therefore, warns that it will l no longer tolerate unbridled affront on constituted authorities in the name of the exercise of freedom of expression



“There must be an end to every litigation and that of Imo governorship tussle which came to an end on 3rd March 2020 cannot be an exception.

‘’Any further attempt by the supposed leaders and their cohorts to take laws into their hands will be treated for what it is and those involved will face the full wrath of the law” it warns.



In the meantime, Uzodinma has made a major move to consolidate his administration that appeared to have feet of clay. He has accordingly forwarded the names of 22 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.



The list includes Dr. Mrs. Osunkwo, Iyke Njoku, Prof. V. E. O. Ikegwuoha, Francis Dibiagwu, a lawyer, Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu, C. C. Osuala, Lambert Orisakwe, and Obiageri Ajoku. Others are Nkechi Ugwu, Simeon Ibegbulem, Kingsley Ononuju, Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, and Fabian Ihekwueme.



Also on the list are Tony Umezuruike, Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu, and Love Ineh, among others.