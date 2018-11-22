Imo Student Commits Suicide over Boyfriend

A 21-year-old undergraduate of Imo State University, Jennifer Agomuo, has taken her own life after stabbing her boyfriend, Johnson.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Jennifer was a third-year student of the Department of Computer Science of the university.

According to reports, she poisoned herself after stabbing her boyfriend over an undisclosed issue.

It is rumoured among students in the hostel said that the deceased had thought that she had killed her boyfriend and out of fear she committed suicide.

Her boyfriend, Johnson, was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he is responding to treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations officer of the University, Obi Njoku, said that the school was in a state of confusion over the “irritating news.”

Njoku who wondered at the gravity of disagreement between a man and a woman that would make a young girl to take her own life, advised students to pay less attention to frivolities and “marry their books.”

The IMSU spokesperson revealed that the institution would investigate to find out what actually happened.