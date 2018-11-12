Imo APC Guber Candidate, Hope Uzodinma Arrested Over $12m – Presidency

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property said the panel was investigating the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, over his company’s failure to execute contract of $12 million for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

The lawmaker who represents Imo West at the National Assembly was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Chairman of the panel, Okoi Obono-Obla, said “This evening, at about 8.20pm, operatives of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport arrested the APC governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

“He was disembarking from an Air Peace P47324 flight from Lagos.

“The panel is investigating economic sabotage against Senator Uzodinma arising out of the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by the NPA.”

However, watchers of political developments in Imo State have alleged that his arrest may not be unconnected with the feud between the Senator and the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, over who picks the state’s APC governorship ticket for the 2019 elections.