IMAP Governing Council Denies Irregularities in Rector Selection Process

The Governing Council of Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia, has debunked recent allegations circulating on social media concerning the ongoing selection process for a substantive Rector, describing them as “unfounded, misleading, and intended to cause division.”

The council, chaired by Professor Muhammad Sanusi Liman, a renowned physicist and former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia, said the claims are a misrepresentation of the lawful and transparent processes currently underway in the institution.

In a statement signed by Mukhtar Wakeel, Director of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, the council described the allegations which suggest the selection exercise failed to comply with institutional laws and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) guidelines as “chauvinistic” and “self-serving.”

Wakeel explained that the council’s actions are in full compliance with the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic Establishment Law of 2020, particularly sections 21(4) and 21(5), which empower the governing body to oversee and conduct the recruitment of a Rector when a vacancy arises.

According to the statement, advertisements for the positions of Rector and Registrar were publicly placed in line with legal procedures, and a Search Team was constituted to identify potential candidates within the state, especially in the event of a lack of applications.

“The selection process attracted several qualified applicants from within and outside the Polytechnic,” the statement said. “A Joint Council Committee was constituted to handle the shortlisting and interview processes, all conducted in accordance with established regulations.”

The council also dismissed objections raised by a group reportedly comprising eight chief lecturers, stating that only six of them hold such ranks and that two actively participated in the process and even submitted claims for allowances. In contrast, 58 other lecturers reportedly expressed their support for the council’s approach.

Wakeel noted that the NBTE template often referenced by critics is a guide, not a legally binding document, and that it only applies to institutions that have formally adopted it which Nasarawa State has not done. He further referenced similar appointments in both federal and state polytechnics that did not rely on the NBTE’s template but strictly followed their respective enabling laws.

“The advertisement published by the council adhered to best practices and legal requirements, reflecting a commitment to excellence and institutional reform,” he said. “The Council remains unapologetically focused on instituting a merit-based, transparent process that aligns with global standards.”

The Governing Council also warned against what it termed “deliberate attempts to politicize and destabilize” the institution’s progress, reaffirming its commitment to due process, accountability, and inclusive development.

“The campaign of misinformation will not derail the reforms underway. The Governing Council remains resolute in its mission to reposition the Polytechnic for greater academic and administrative performance,” the statement concluded.