I’m Too ‘Holy’ to Plot Evil Against Uzodinma – Okorocha

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has denied being behind the arrest of his party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Hope Uzodinma, saying he is too godly to think evil against anyone.

Governor Okorocha stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

It would be recalled that Senator Uzodinma was arrested on Sunday in Abuja because of the alleged failure of his company to execute a $12 million contract awarded to him by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). He was later released on health ground.

Okorocha who asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state to quit politics and face his trial, alleged that Uzodinma, who currently represents Imo West Senatorial District, wants to be governor to enjoy immunity and escape trial.

“Chief Hope Uzodinma who is doing all he could to become governor of Imo State in 2019 and who the national chairman of the (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has thrown up as the governorship candidate of the party in Imo, does not want to become governor to actually govern the state but to enjoy immunity to enable him escape from the criminal trials he is facing at the moment.

“Uzodinma is facing trial over the issuance of a dud cheque and the trial Judge; Justice Abdulwahab Muhammed was reported to have referred the case to EFCC for investigation and the necessary actions. He is also on trial over non-declaration of assets, and the case is before Justice Babatunde Quadiri of Federal High Court Abuja.

“He was also arrested last Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property over an alleged breach of contract to the tune of $12.5 million.

“And these are matters that had happened years before now and they have nothing to do with Rochas Okorocha, and the governor has no record of witch-hunting in his political life and in his life generally. He is too godly to think evil against anyone.

“This is the man Oshiomhole wants to govern Imo people. If Oshiomhole had asked the questions and if he were to be keen in APC’s victory in Imo, he would not have gone into any deal with Chief Uzodinma.

“So, Chief Uzodinma is desperate to govern Imo state through the assistance of men like Adams Oshiomhole to evade the criminal trials he is already facing.

“His idea is that once he becomes governor he would be leveraging on the immunity provision to evade these trials. No doubt Imo APC would be doing itself a disservice if it allows Chief Uzodinma to be its flag-bearer in the 2019 governorship election.

“Imo people do not treat such issues with kid gloves and that was why they declared war against 419 fraudsters in 1996,” Okorocha said.